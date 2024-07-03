Gov. Andy Beshear Addresses Rumors About Possible VP Slot If Kamala Harris Replaces Her Boss As Nervous Dems Consider Shake Up

Loading... Loading...

Amid rising speculation and growing calls for President Joe Biden to step aside, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) addressed rumors about his own possible candidacy alongside VP Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential ticket.

Speaking to CNN, Beshear dismissed the likelihood of running as a vice-presidential candidate with Harris should she step into the fray and replace her boss. Though Beshear did say his fellow Democratic governors want to know how President Biden is doing.

In a Tuesday interview on CNN's "The Situation Room" with correspondent Pamela Brown, Beshear said seeking clarification about the president's health is not an attack on his candidacy, but something Americans would respond to positively.

"So, I don't think it's an attack on the White House or an attack on the president — who is a good man and a nice man — to just say, ‘Tell us a little bit more about how you're doing,'" Beshear told Brown.

In terms of VP Harris, Beshear expressed satisfaction with joint efforts between himself and the vice president on several initiatives, most notably the decriminalization of marijuana.

Biden Meets With Democratic Governors At White House

Biden met with Democratic governors Wednesday night as the White House and his reelection campaign are working tirelessly to shore up support for him following the president’s shaky performance in last week's debate with Donald Trump.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, chair of the Democratic Governors Association, was at the White House meeting, along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Andy Beshear. Others attended virtually.

“Yes, he’s fit for office,” Walz told reporters outside the White House after the meeting. “…None of us are denying, Thursday night was a bad performance, it was a bad hit, if you will, on that, but it doesn’t impact what I believe, that he’s delivering.”

Wes Moore said the governors were honest with Biden about concerns they’re hearing regarding the debate, reported CBS News.

“We were honest about the concerns that we were hearing from people. And we were also honest about the fact that, as the president continued to tell us and show us that he was all in, that we said we would stand with him,” Moore said.

Sources told CBS News that in a campaign call earlier on Wednesday, Biden said, “I am running. I’m the nominee of the Democratic Party. No one’s pushing me out. I’m not leaving.”

