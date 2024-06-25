Is Old School Better? How Nostalgia Cannabis' Vintage Strains Are Reshaping Cannabis Markets

Loading... Loading...

This article is part of Benzinga Cannabis' series ‘Cultivator Chronicles,' which focuses on the latest trends, developments and major players in the cannabis cultivation. Stay tuned as we dig into the world of cannabis growers and their contributions to this rapidly expanding market.

Cultivating Legacy: How Nostalgia Cannabis Masters Quality And Innovation

Nostalgia Cannabis stands out with its commitment to quality and its nod to iconic strains that resonate with a wide demographic. In an exclusive interview with Benzinga Cannabis, Josh Barnhart, director of cultivation, delved into the essentials of growing cannabis at scale, margins, costs and innovative cultivation practices.

Barnhart offered crucial insights into the real economy of cannabis cultivation, highlighting how cultivators work to enhance margins, enter new markets and consistently produce high-quality medicinal cannabis. This information is essential for investors evaluating the fundamentals of cannabis companies.

Advanced Cultivation Infrastructure

Barnhart's journey into cannabis cultivation started a decade ago when he was working as a post-harvest supervisor. His deep-rooted passion for high-quality cannabis cultivation eventually brought him to Massachusetts.

"Quality has always been at the forefront of how I wanted to grow," Barnhart shared. The state-of-the-art facility he manages spans 18,000 square feet and boasts advanced technologies, including top-tier lighting and HVAC systems, ensuring optimal growth conditions.

The cultivation space includes four flower rooms, each spanning 2,000 square feet, along with a two-tier bedroom covering 1,500 square feet, an additional 1,800 square feet room and a propagation room just under 500 square feet.

The facility also houses essential areas for post-harvest activities, such as trimming, packaging, and secure storage in the vault. This design supports a perpetual growth cycle, with a flower room being harvested every two weeks, maintaining a consistent rotation of 6,000 to 8,000 plants.

The facility's environmental control system monitors and adjusts the lighting, HVAC and airflow with each grow room operating independently to prevent cross-contamination.

Barnhart talked about the facility's sustainable practices, notably the

water recycling system. "We have a machine that produces up to 6,000 gallons of water per day, and we capture all our condensate from air conditioners and heaters, reusing about 85% of our water."

This system not only conserves water but also allows for precise nutrient management, as the reverse osmosis process returns water at zero electrical conductivity, ideal for customized salt-based nutrient applications.

Breeding And Strain Selection

At the heart of Nostalgia Cannabis are legendary strains like Purple Haze and Acapulco Gold.

Barnhart is particularly proud of maintaining the authenticity of these strains, focusing on their historical characteristics rather than just their commercial appeal.

"It's about bringing a lot of these older strains back," he said, highlighting the brand's commitment to offering consumers a taste of cannabis history.

"We aim to capture the keynotes; it’s about whether it resembles, smells, and tastes like what Purple Haze did in the '60s," Barnhart explains. This adherence to authenticity is crucial, especially as modern cultivation technologies like 1500-watt LED lights with adjustable spectrums have transformed how cannabis looks today compared to photos from the 1970s.

Barnhart said that while the visual appeal of the bud might adapt to new cultivation technologies, the core characteristics are maintained to reflect their original forms as closely as possible.

This commitment extends to the breeding process. Nostalgia Cannabis does not engage in breeding new strains but rather focuses on sourcing genuine cuts and maintaining their purity. "Our goal is to remain as authentic as possible. If it's Purple Haze, it's the original, not crossed with anything else." This dedication to authenticity resonates with consumers, many of whom say the strains bring back the exact nostalgic experience of the '60s and '70s.

Guess Who's Back?

The cross-generational appeal of Nostalgia Cannabis extends beyond cultivation, it taps into the broader cultural resurgence of vintage and retro trends. Barnhart observes that both older demographics and younger consumers, including millennials and hipsters who value artisanal and connoisseur-quality products, are drawn to their offerings.

"Cannabis isn't as hush-hush these days," he notes, highlighting how stories about famed strains like Northern Lights or AK-47 once whispered among friends are now shared openly across generations.

This sharing sparks curiosity among younger consumers, who are eager to experience the strains their parents discuss with fondness. Through this dynamic, Nostalgia Cannabis not only caters to those seeking a taste of the past, bridging the gap between the nostalgia of older generations and the explorative spirit of the new.

These investing issues will be a hot topic at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this Oct. 8-9. Join us to get more insight into what the wave of weed legalization means for the future of investing in the industry. Hear directly from top executives, investors, advocates, and policymakers. Get your tickets now before prices go up by following this link.

Cover: AI-Generated Image.

All Photos Courtesy of Elevated Roots/Nostalgia Cannabis.