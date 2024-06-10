'A Golden State' OG Kush Line: Economics And Nostalgia For A Timeless Strain Bridging Generations

Loading... Loading...

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga Cannabis, Robert Masterson, co-founder and chief of cultivation at A Golden State, shared insights crucial for cannabis investors, including costs, efficiency, the broader market landscape and the unique characteristics of cannabis genetic OG Kush.

Challenges And Cultivation

In 2004, Masterson brokered OG Kush from a grower in Redding, California, later trading a unique purple phenotype for the OG Kush clone he still cultivates today. OG Kush was the queen of the late '90s and early '2000s, dominating the medical marijuana market in Los Angeles with pounds selling for up to $4,200.

Masterson emphasized the difficulty of growing OG Kush, noting that it’s "very finicky and requires a specific nutrient program." The strain does not respond well to high heat and humidity, and attempts to increase yield can sacrifice quality. Masterson’s approach focuses on maximizing the purest genetic expression of the plant rather than yield.

For OG Kush, increasing yield often results in lower quality. "OG Kush will throw a lot more hairs in this. The stack will be a lot bigger, but that will diminish the final look and quality of the flower," Masterson explained. Lower temperatures and humidity, along with lower wattage lights, help maintain the plant’s unique characteristics, including its earthy aroma and oily, spade-shaped buds.

Masterson also discussed the economic aspect, highlighting that OG Kush is not a strain chosen for profit margins. Instead, it is valued for its medicinal effects and unique qualities. "We cultivate it because we believe in its medicinal effects," Masterson stated, underscoring the strain's significance beyond commercial gain.

OG Kush Line At A Golden State

A Golden State’s OG Kush line includes Church OG and Skywalker OG. Each cultivar maintains traditional OG characteristics but offers different effects. Masterson noted, "Church OG is more cerebral and euphoric, while Skywalker OG has a narcotic, couch-lock effect."

The decision to crossbreed these varieties was driven by the desire to offer diverse effects while preserving the traditional qualities of OG Kush.

Church OG provides a more uplifting and euphoric experience, appealing to consumers seeking a mental high. In contrast, Skywalker OG offers a deep, relaxing effect, making it suitable for those looking for a more sedative experience.

By creating these distinct cultivars, A Golden State caters to a wider range of consumer preferences while maintaining the integrity of the OG Kush lineage.

Market And Cultural Impact

OG Kush remains a staple due to its unique effects and flavor. "OG Kush has great medicinal effects," said Masterson.

He believes the strain’s distinct characteristics and nostalgia appeal to both older and younger consumers. The goal is to bring back the quality and experience of OG Kush as remembered from the early 2000s.

Masterson explained that OG Kush holds a special place in cannabis culture, particularly for those who experienced its heyday in the late '90s and early '00s. He shared a vision of how this strain can bridge generational gaps. "There’s something special about sharing OG Kush with the next generation," he said.

Imagine an uncle who smoked OG Kush in the '90s now sharing this same strain with his nephew who is over 21. They can talk about the good old days, creating a unique bond through shared experiences and stories.

Masterson says this cultural revival is significant because OG Kush offers a timeless connection. "We want people to have that nostalgic experience, to remember the 90s and early 2000s when OG Kush was at its peak," he said.

For older consumers, it's a trip down memory lane, while for younger consumers, it's an introduction to a legendary strain.

The consistent quality and distinctive characteristics of OG Kush, including its earthy aroma and euphoric effects, make it a standout choice. By maintaining these attributes, A Golden State ensures that both seasoned cannabis users and newcomers can appreciate the strain's enduring legacy.

