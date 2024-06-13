Loading... Loading...

Cheech and Chong Global Holdings, owned by the iconic comedic duo, has registered to hire lobbyists in California. The company, which already offers a variety of cannabis products including the hemp-derived “High & Dry” THC-infused seltzer, is engaging in lobbying efforts to navigate the challenging regulatory landscape of California’s cannabis industry.

Protecting Hemp-Derived Drinks In California

Jonathan Black, a representative of Cheech and Chong Holding Company said this initiative is critical. “They are highly intelligent gentlemen who care about cannabis use, right? It’s pretty serious. We’re trying to protect the hemp-derived drinks we have in the state of California right now,” Black told CBS News. The company’s lobbying efforts are set to address the distress within the California´s cannabis sector.

California Cannabis Industry Faces Regulatory Hurdles

California’s cannabis industry, surpassed for the first time by Michigan in legal sales in March, is facing challenges. Consultant Dennis Bozanich highlighted the struggles, noting the initial promise of wealth and resources faded quickly. “The promise of the big wave of cash and resources and all of that was lasted about 18 months,” Bozanich said. According to this consultant, excessive regulations and taxes have forced many businesses to close, reducing the number to a third of what existed when recreational use was legalized in 2016.

Cannabis Drinks Rise As Alcohol Alternatives

This political involvement coincides with the growing popularity of cannabis products, illustrated by a viral Instagram video featuring Tommy Chong and a police officer discussing “High & Dry.” Cheech and Chong’s lobbying efforts seek to ensure products such as hemp-derived beverages can thrive in a supportive regulatory environment.

“I’ll Take One” – Tommy Chong and a police officer discuss “High & Dry.”

Moreover, cannabis beverages are gaining ground rapidly as alternatives to alcoholic drinks, offering controlled dosages of THC and a mellow experience without the adverse effects associated with alcohol.

As Cheech and Chong Global Holdings prepare to file additional paperwork detailing their lobbying expenditures, their efforts will come up against the decline of the cannabis market in California.

