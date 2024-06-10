Here's Where To Buy Legal Weed: Nevada's Deep Roots Harvest Has New Owner, Shops In Three States That Just Launched Sales

Loading... Loading...

C21 Investments Inc. CXXI CXXIF has completed the previously announced acquisition of a 6,500-square-foot, purpose-built, operational retail cannabis dispensary in South Reno, Nevada. The company's wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary, Silver State Relief, LLC, bought Deep Roots Harvest, Inc. in a $3.5 million deal.

"This large, purpose-built store, with its desirable location in a high-traffic, burgeoning area in South Reno, compliments our existing retail storefronts and will leverage our strong brand presence in the state," said Sonny Newman, CEO and president. "Rebranded under our Silver State Relief banner, we look forward to our new dispensary being operational in short order and will continue to actively pursue additional retail channels to build further shareholder value.”

Three New Stores In Three States

Higher Collective, a cannabis retail brand "committed to social equity," announced the grand opening of its fifth location in Torrington, Connecticut in last week's press release. Located at 53 McDermott Ave, the new cannabis dispensary kicked off sales on Saturday, June 8.

The store features over 3,000 square feet of retail space featuring areas for pick-up, education and product discovery of the state’s products from producers like Advanced Grow Labs, CTPharma, Curaleaf, Rodeo Cannabis and Theraplant, to name a few.

From the Earth, a regional Missouri dispensary group, recently launched a new store, From The Earth State Line in Kansas City, Missouri. The new shop at 1221 A W 103rd Street is one of the company's largest.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., operating as Schwazze, SHWZ (Cboe CA: SHWZ) on Friday announced the grand opening of its 35th New Mexico dispensary, R. Greenleaf Bernalillo. Located at 242 US-550, Bernalillo, held the ribbon-cutting ceremony the same day.