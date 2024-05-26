Nicki Minaj Arrested For Cannabis At Amsterdam Airport, Apologizes To Fans In UK For Postponing Concert

Loading... Loading...

Rapper Nicki Minaj apologized to fans outside her hotel in Manchester early Sunday morning for postponing a U.K. show after she was briefly arrested and fined at the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Saturday night on allegations that officials discovered marijuana in her bags as she was preparing to leave the country.

Robert Van Kapel, a spokesperson for the Netherlands military police, said an "American woman" had been arrested for exporting what he called "soft drugs." Cannabis is illegal in the Netherlands, but it is tolerated for recreational use.

Though Minaj was released from police custody on Saturday evening, the concert, set to be held in Manchester on the same night was cancelled.

"I love you and I'm so sorry this happened tonight," Minaj said in a video posted on social media.

In the video captured on her Instagram Live, Minaj is heard speaking with police at the airport while holding her camera phone.

Dutch Police Find Pre-Rolls

In the clip, Minaj mentions "pre-rolls they found," and is then seen being ushered out of her vehicle and urged to get in a police van. When she asks why she’s being told to board the van, an official informs her she is "under arrest," later adding, for "carrying drugs." Minaj replies, "I'm not carrying drugs."

Minaj repeatedly asks for the address of the police station and to have a lawyer present throughout the clip, while the police ask her to stop filming.

Concert Postponed

In a statement published by both Live Nation and the concert's venue Co-op Live, organizers said they were "deeply disappointed" by the inconvenience caused. "Despite Nicki's best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight's show happen, the events of today have made it impossible," the statement, published on Saturday evening, said.

Minaj is on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in support of her latest album, released late last year. Minaj performed in Amsterdam on Thursday night, and is set to perform in Birmingham, U.K., Sunday night.

Another concert is scheduled at the Co-op Live, Manchester, for Thursday, May 30.

