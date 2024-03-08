Amsterdam Not Included In Government's Legal Cannabis Trial, And More Marijuana Updates Across Europe

Loading... Loading...

Over the last several years, Europe has become more open-minded about medical and recreational marijuana. Here are some of the latest cannabis developments from the Netherlands, Italy and The UK.

The Netherlands: Amsterdam Won't Join The Government's Legal Cannabis Trial

Members of the Netherlands Parliament voted against a proposal for an earlier end of the Dutch government's cannabis pilot project. At the same time, lawmakers denied a proposition to expand the experiment from 10 to 11 municipalities, so that the Amsterdam-Oost district in the capital could participate, reported NL Times.

Contrary to widespread belief, cannabis has not been legal in the Netherlands over this past decade; it has been tolerated. In December 2023, the Ministries of Public Health and Justice launched a legal cannabis experiment. This allowed growers and suppliers to operate legally across 10 municipalities and all coffee shops to participate so that the same rules apply to everyone. Under the trial program, cannabis cannot be sold to underaged people while the possession maximum of five grams applies to those in the Netherlands.

The project was set to last four years after which it would be decided if it should remain permanent or expended further.

Even though the experiment just started a couple of months ago, the motion to either permanently stop or temporarily halt it was brought by Diederik J.H. van Dijk, a politician of the Reformed Political Party. Party for Freedom, or PVV, now the biggest party in parliament described the trial as "experimenting with our children" and supported ending or at least pausing the project.

Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Parliament, shut down the proposal in a 110-to vote.

With the illegal marijuana growing connected to money laundering, underground banking and other illicit activities being a serious issue for years, the Dutch Government was aiming to create stricter regulation and monitor the coffee shops with this trial.

Under the trial program, marijuana must be tested and stored in a package with a QR code, providing consumers with information about the products, including where, when and by whom the cannabis was grown as well as its strength.

See Also: Amsterdam Mayor Advocates Cocaine Legalization To Curb Organized Crime: ‘People Have A Need For Stimulants, There Is A Market For That’

Italy: EU-Italian Funded Project To Create Industrial Hemp Supply Chains In Sicily

Sicilian officials announced the launch of a program to develop local supply chains for industrial hemp. The goal is to create organic and conventional hemp supply chains for the hemp food, cosmetics and textile sectors, the Sicily PSR stated, writes Hemp Today.

The initiative, "Canapa New Tech" is under the Sicily Rural Development Program (PSR) which invests in agriculture, forestry and the environment. PSR is jointly funded by the European Union and the Sicilian Region. The amount invested in the project hasn't been revealed.

The program is meant to run for one year starting June 2024 across the provinces of Caltanissetta, Catania, Palermo, Ragusa and Messina.

The UK: With ADHD Medication Shortage, Patients Are Turning To Cannabis Clinics

Cannabis clinics have seen an increase in the number of patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) seeking their service, amid a national medication shortage, reported BBC.

Even though the NHS doesn't fund marijuana-based treatments for ADHD, specialist clinicians are allowed to prescribe cannabis-based products where clinically appropriate and in the best interests of patients.

One medical marijuana clinic reported an 86% increase in ADHD patients nationally over the last year.

Research director Dr. Simon Erridge of Curaleaf CURLF commented. "A lot of people with ADHD may try a number of different medications to find the one that works best for them, if that is suddenly taken away by shortages it’s only natural for people to explore other options and there’s no reason why that might not include medical cannabis.”

Photo: Courtesy of Kittyfly via Shutterstock