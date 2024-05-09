Vegas-Based Planet 13 First Quarter: $22.9M Revenue, $5.9M Net Loss, Gears Up For Florida Expansion

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLTH, a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis company, unveiled its financial performance for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. The company reported revenue of $22.9 million, with a net loss of $5.9 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.0 million.
Revenue
Despite challenges, the company achieved revenue of $22.9 million in Q1 2024, a slight decrease from $24.9 million in the previous year.
Gross Profits
Gross profit for Q1 2024 amounted to $10.5 million, reflecting a marginal decline from $10.9 million in Q1 2023.
Gross Margin
Planet 13 experienced a higher gross margin of 45.8% in Q1 2024, compared to 43.7% in the same period the previous year. The improvement was driven by a decrease in product discounting at retail.
Net Loss
Planet 13 reported a net loss of $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million in the same period the previous year.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 showed a neutral position, with no reported loss compared to a loss of $1.3 million in Q1 2023, indicating better performance in cost control.
Co-CEO Larry Scheffler highlighted the positive impact of the rescheduling news, anticipating improved cash flow and net income potential. Scheffler outlined a growth plan focusing on expanding the Neighborhood store network to counteract pricing pressures in the Nevada market.
Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO, emphasized significant strides in growth objectives, including the opening of the DAZED! cannabis lounge and the impending closure of the VidaCann acquisition, positioning Planet 13 in the top 10 in the Florida market.
With cash reaching $20.8 million and total assets at $157.4 million, Planet 13 demonstrated financial stability amidst strategic expansions. Recent developments include the sale of Planet 13 Florida Inc., leadership team expansion, and the launch of new Medizin Branded Topicals.
Scanning through cannabis spreadsheets can take some time. To learn more about investing, don't miss the opportunity to join us at the 19th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this October 8-9. Engage with top executives, investors, policymakers, and advocates to explore the industry's future. Secure your tickets now before prices increase by following this link.
Photo: AI-Generated Image.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is coming to Florida
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Florida, in a new venue in Hollywood, on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world.
Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!