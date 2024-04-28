GOP Lawmakers To Kansans: No Medical Marijuana, No Expanded Medicaid And No More Debate Until Next Year

Loading... Loading...

Kansas faces another year without the prospect of legalizing medical marijuana or expanding its Medicaid program, as Republican state senators effectively blocked efforts on Friday to bring these issues to debate before they adjourn on Tuesday.

Despite consistent advocacy and popular support, proponents of both measures fell short of the 24 of 40 votes required to move the bills out of committee, reported the Associated Press.

All but 12 states have legalized medical marijuana and all but 10 have expanded Medicaid in line with the Affordable Care Act.

"We’re behind the times," state Sen. John Doll, a Republican who voted for both measures, said after Friday’s votes.

For nearly a decade, supporters of medical marijuana have voiced their frustration at the inability to pass this measure. Kansas does not allow for voters to put proposed laws on the ballot, a pathway that has proven successful in other states with the most recent being in Ohio. Florida is expected to be the next.

Despite Doll and other legislators' acknowledgment of support, political maneuvering and opposition remain formidable obstacles, particularly within Kansas' Republican-controlled Senate.

Frustration Mounts, Advocates Want Equitable Cannabis Laws

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly previously attempted to link medical marijuana taxes to fund Medicaid expansion, but her efforts were unsuccessful.

State Sen. Cindy Holscher (D) called it frustrating that GOP lawmakers again stood in the way of legislation that would enable Kansas veterans and people with serious health conditions from benefiting from legal marijuana products.

"Over the past three weeks, scores of Kansans have reached out to their senators voicing support for medical cannabis as they have done for nearly the past decade," Holscher said. "Sadly, supporters have faced many hurdles on this important measure."

Cheryl Kumberg, a registered nurse and president of the Kansas Cannabis Coalition, said those who can get cannabis from other states are using it, risking legal issues to address their medical problems.

"It's ridiculous. I can go 45 minutes one way, a couple hours in the other direction, and you can just use it however you want," Kumberg said.

Image created with AI