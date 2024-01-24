Kansas 2024: A Defining Moment For Medical Marijuana In A Holdout State, Is Change Imminent?

Loading... Loading...

As of January 2024, 11 US states have not legalized cannabis in any form. These include Idaho, Wyoming, Kansas, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Nebraska, North Carolina, Indiana and Wisconsin. In Kentucky, medical cannabis was approved as of March 2023, indicating a shift in policy for that state.

States such as Idaho and Wyoming maintain a complete ban on cannabis, although there are emerging signs of reform, while states like Alabama and Kansas are seeing growing support for medical cannabis, with legislative efforts reflecting this shift.

Kansas, amidst 38 states legalizing medicinal cannabis, remains one of the last strongholds of prohibition, with its Senate and House yet to agree on the issue.

In a significant move towards cannabis reform, Kansas activists and organizations are intensifying efforts to legalize medical marijuana. The Kansas Cannabis Coalition, Loud Light, and ACLU of Kansas recently held a virtual roundtable to discuss strategies for persuading the 2024 Kansas Legislature to pass a bill legalizing medical marijuana.

Frustration Over Legislative Stagnation And Calls For Equitable Cannabis Laws

Cheryl Kumberg, president of the Kansas Cannabis Coalition, expressed frustration at the slow legislative progress, a sentiment echoed by Kelly Rippel of Kansans for Hemp. He highlighted the need for statewide regulations to avoid inconsistent local enforcement of cannabis laws.

Moreover, Latanya Goodloe, emphasizing the racial and economic justice aspects, called for fair market regulations and recognition of the harm done in marginalized communities by the war on drugs.

Public Sentiment And Legislative Resistance

Despite strong public support for medical marijuana legalization, as evidenced by various polls, legislative actions remain contradictory. A 2023 poll showed 79% of Kansans in favor of medical marijuana access through medical providers and 71% supporting decriminalization for personal use.

However, a comprehensive medical marijuana bill has yet to reach the Kansas governor’s desk. Sharon Brett from the ACLU of Kansas criticized the legislature for intruding into personal healthcare decisions and ignoring public sentiment.

Political Context: Kansas GOP's Stance on Social Issues

In contrast to the growing movement for cannabis legalization, the Kansas Republican Party has proposed a conservative platform for 2024, opposing same-sex marriage, abortion and gun control measures.

Legislators have varied opinions on these issues, with some emphasizing the importance of traditional values and others advocating for respect towards differing beliefs and the law of the land.

The proposed GOP platform also covers education and healthcare policies. These stances indicate a potential reluctance to embrace progressive policies like cannabis legalization, despite public opinion trending in a more liberal direction.

Rep. Vic Miller pointed out that while the platform focuses on specific social issues, it may not directly influence legislation or address the more pressing concerns of Kansas residents.

