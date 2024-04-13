Cannabis For A Cause: How Pre-Roll Company Custom Cones USA Supports Veterans, LGBTQ+ Rights

Loading... Loading...

Custom Cones USA's innovative campaign, Cones For A Cause, brings a new dimension to the act of smoking cannabis. By introducing DaySavers' American flag-themed pre-rolled cones, the company not only celebrates patriotism but also extends support to the Weed for Warriors Project.

This initiative is dedicated to aiding veterans through cannabis education, proactive care advocacy and holistic rehabilitation, with a portion of the proceeds directly benefiting these community-based projects.

Justice Through Joint Efforts

The campaign takes a stand against the racial injustices prevalent within the cannabis industry through its partnership with the 40 Tons Foundation.

DaySavers' customized 40 Tons pre-rolled cones are designed to support those affected by past cannabis convictions, promoting second chances and emphasizing the importance of diversity and inclusion in the cannabis space.

This effort highlights the company's commitment to social justice and the empowerment of BIPOC communities.

Celebrating Pride And Protecting Rights

In alignment with upcoming Pride Month, DaySavers presents rainbow-tipped pre-rolled cones to champion LGBTQ+ rights. Proceeds from these colorful cones aid the ACLU Drag Defense Fund, a testament to the company’s support for the drag community and the broader LGBTQ+ spectrum against discrimination and prejudice.

A Cause Worth Smoking For

Through Cones For A Cause, Custom Cones USA donates 10% of its profits from these specially designed pre-rolled cones to various organizations, demonstrating a profound commitment to leveraging commerce for community support.

According to a press release procured by Benzinga Cannabis, this approach not only provides consumers with a quality product but also offers them an opportunity to contribute to significant social issues, embodying the spirit of giving back with every purchase.

Photos: Courtesy of Custom Cones USA.