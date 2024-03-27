How A One-Stop Shop For All Things Pre-Roll Can Elevate Your Cannabis Company's Bottom Line

The sales of cannabis pre-rolls have skyrocketed, especially in Canada where their contribution to total recreational sales leaped from 17% in 2020 to 30% in 2023.
This growth underscores a broader industry trend towards convenience and quality, where companies like Custom Cones USA, co-founded by Harrison Bard, are making significant strides.
Bard's involvement in the pre-roll sector positions him as a leading figure whose insights are poised to greatly benefit businesses aiming to thrive in this segment. Bard's expected insights, set to be unveiled at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida, underscore the strategic advantage of leveraging expert knowledge in the pre-roll market.
Custom Cones USA
Since its inception in 2017, Custom Cones USA has established itself as a comprehensive pre-roll supply and packaging company. Under Bard's direction, the company has championed innovation, offering full-service solutions.
With a keen eye on market demands, Custom Cones' move towards multipacks and smaller pre-rolls reflects a strategic response to consumer preferences for affordability and innovation, crucial for businesses looking to cut costs without sacrificing quality.
The Pre-Roll Market: Growth And Opportunity
The Canadian pre-roll market has seen remarkable growth, with pre-rolls accounting for nearly two-thirds of the overall expansion in the country's recreational cannabis sector in Q2 2023. This segment alone witnessed a 23% year-over-year growth.
In contrast, U.S. markets like California (17%) and Colorado (9%) showcase varying degrees of pre-roll penetration, indicating significant room for growth and opportunity for businesses to increase their market share efficiently.
Infused Pre-Rolls: Elevating Consumer Experience
Infused pre-rolls represent a rapidly growing niche, capturing 11% of inhalable cannabis product sales and commanding a 63% price premium over non-infused options. Particularly strong in markets like California and Arizona, infused pre-rolls meet consumer demand for high-potency experiences without the complexity of concentrates.
For cannabis businesses, this segment offers a pathway to differentiate their product lines and boost margins, emphasizing the importance of innovative solutions in enhancing the bottom line.
Leveraging Expertise For Business Growth
Bard's insights will be on display at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida, underscoring the strategic advantage of leveraging expert knowledge in the pre-roll market.
Taking place on April 16 and 17, 2024, at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, this conference is an essential platform for entrepreneurs to network, learn, and enhance their market positioning.
The conference in Florida is a pivotal opportunity for industry players to gain critical insights and strategies for expanding their financial performance, making the pre-roll segment a cornerstone of their growth strategy.
Don't miss this chance to redefine the future of your cannabis business. Mark your calendars and secure your tickets now at bzcannabis.com, as prices are set to rise soon.
Photo: AI-Generated Image.
