EXCLUSIVE: Why Infused Pre-Rolls Are The Next Big Thing In The Cannabis Industry

Infused pre-rolls are becoming increasingly popular among cannabis consumers, with California and Arizona leading the way in sales.

As the cannabis market continues to mature, manufacturers are looking to differentiate their products, with infused pre-rolls being just one example of this trend.

Pre-rolled joints coated with THC concentrate provide a high-potency experience without the need for concentrates or vapes.

Rick Maturo, director of analytics at BDSA, a cannabis-focused market research firm, told Benzinga in an exclusive interview that the category now accounts for 11% of total category sales, making it the fourth most popular type of inhalable cannabis product.

The Rising Popularity Of Infused Pre-Rolls

Infused pre-rolls are pre-rolled joints that have been coated with THC concentrate, providing a high-potency experience for users. They are increasingly popular among consumers who want a stronger product than traditional flowers without having to use concentrates or vapes.

Maturo said these pre-rolls are being infused with a range of concentrates, including live resin, rosin and dry-cured kif, which allows manufacturers to differentiate their products from their competitors.

According to BDSA's most recent iteration of consumer insights, more than half of pre-roll users said they were using an infused pre-roll product.

California and Arizona are the leading markets for infused pre-rolls, with the category accounting for around 50% of sales in those states. In emerging markets like Illinois, infused pre-rolls account for around 20% of sales dollars.

Maturo said the category has seen tremendous growth in the past couple of years and is likely to continue to be a focus for manufacturers as they seek to capitalize on consumer demand for high-potency products.

A High-Potency, Low-Cost Solution for Cannabis Companies

In a challenging market, infused pre-rolls are a smart choice for cannabis companies looking to differentiate their products and provide a high-potency experience for users, all while keeping costs lower than producing vapes or other sophisticated products.

Infused pre-rolls are part of the wider trend towards inhalable products, which are the most popular form of cannabis products in legal markets.

Flowers remain the most popular inhalable product, accounting for 39% of total category sales in 2022, followed by handheld vapes at 26% and edibles at 13%.

Overall, inhalable products accounted for around 68% of total cannabis sales in 2022, according to BDSA data.

As the legal cannabis market continues to mature, manufacturers are focusing on developing new products and enhancing existing ones to meet the changing needs of consumers. Infused pre-rolls are just one example of this trend, and it will be interesting to see how the category evolves in the coming years.

Photo: Dad Grass on Pixabay.