Medical Marijuana Tax Holiday Expanded In D.C., States Advance Marijuana Conviction Expungements

Expanded Medical Marijuana Tax Holiday In D.C.

Washington, D.C., is enhancing its medical marijuana program by extending the tax holiday from April 15 through April 28, in honor of the 4/20 holiday.

This initiative aims to boost transactions at dispensaries with a tax rate usually set at 6%. Additionally, the validity of medical marijuana registration cards is being extended to six years, aligning with Maryland's policy to improve patient access.

The legislation also empowers D.C.'s Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration to shut down unlicensed retailers, enhancing public health and safety.

Nationwide Efforts To Expunge Marijuana Convictions

Minnesota is set to expunge approximately 66,000 misdemeanor marijuana convictions, following legislation that mandates automatic review and expungement of certain marijuana-related violations.

This move is part of a broader trend, with over two million cases expunged or sealed since 2018 across various states. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced a blanket pardon recently for simple marijuana possession, making it the first state to take such action.

This decision affects tens of thousands, aiming to alleviate the impacts of past marijuana laws and promote justice.

Iowa's New Hemp Regulations

Iowa is introducing restrictions on hemp-derived cannabis products while expanding its medical marijuana program.

The new legislation, House File 2605, aims to protect medical marijuana patients from substituting hemp-derived THC products for marijuana. It limits THC content in consumable hemp products and establishes stricter sales and possession guidelines.

