E-Commerce Giants Exposed: 'Hemp Gummies' On Amazon Mask Unsafe Delta-8 THC Levels, New Report Reveals

Loading... Loading...

A recent study by CBD Oracle has uncovered startling findings about “hemp gummies” available on major online platforms including Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Walmart Inc WMT, and eBay Inc EBAY. Despite strict policies against CBD and THC, lab analysis reveals these products often contain significant amounts of delta-8 THC, a substance banned in several states.

This crucial dialogue on the implications of mislabeled hemp products and the lack of enforcement on major retail platforms will be a hot topic and thoroughly explored in panels at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida this April 16-17, 2024.

High Levels Of Delta-8 THC Found

CBD Oracle’s meticulous research involved purchasing 56 hemp products from Amazon, ranging from gummies to tinctures, and subjecting them to lab testing by InfiniteCAL Labs. The results were alarming: 30% of the products contained undeclared CBD, violating federal regulations, while an astonishing 43% did not contain any hemp-related ingredients at all, essentially making them nothing more than overpriced confectionery.

Perhaps most concerning was the discovery of products with high doses of delta-8 THC, a psychoactive substance banned in many states. The analysis identified three products containing dangerously high levels of delta-8 THC, with the most potent gummy containing 76 mg of THC per piece, far exceeding the potency limits for legal cannabis edibles.

A Dicey Purchase

“If people are purchasing these hemp gummies from Amazon with the understanding that they will derive some benefit from the hemp contained within, then I would say that you’re essentially rolling the dice,” Erik Paulson, Ph.D., lab manager at InfiniteCAL, said in a press release. “You could be getting CBD-infused products, THC-infused products, hempseed oil-infused products, or it’s very likely you would be getting a product with no hemp in it at all.”

The study also highlighted a rampant issue with misleading marketing practices. A staggering 96% of products failed to provide accurate dosage information, and over half of the product pages made unapproved medical claims, misleading consumers about the potential benefits of these products.

Urgent Call For Action

CBD Oracle’s findings suggest a market rife with deceptive practices, where unverified and potentially harmful products can reach unsuspecting consumers. The report calls for immediate action from Amazon and other online retailers to address these issues, proposing stricter enforcement or a revision of policies regarding CBD and hemp products.

Curious about the latest in hemp product regulations and the implications for consumer safety and market integrity? Join us at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida at the new Hollywood venue on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn, and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world. Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!

Photo: Benzinga edit of images by Christian Wiediger and 2H Media on Unsplash