Push To Postpone Cannabis Legalization In Germany, France Omits Medical Marijuana Flower & More Euro Weed Updates

Over the last several years, Europe has become more open-minded about medical and recreational marijuana. Here are some of the latest cannabis developments from France, The United Kingdom, and Germany.

France: No Cannabis Flower In Medical Cannabis Program

The French National Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM) recently confirmed that cannabis flower will not be included in its generalized medical marijuana program, reported Business Of Cannabis. The announcement provided details about how the new medical marijuana scheme will develop.

According to the announcement, patients who have taken part in the pilot scheme before March 27, 2024, can continue their treatment as previously, but no new patients will be allowed to join the pilot after this date. New healthcare professionals can take part in the experiment.

While the initial medical marijuana experiment was supposed to end this March, the country's Minister for Health Aurélien Rousseau confirmed in October that the program, benefiting some 2,540 patients, will continue.

On Oct. 23 the government proposed an amendment to the Social Security Financing Bill (PLFSS) concerning medical marijuana (MMJ). This was the first time, medical cannabis law was presented to France's general medical framework. Under the new proposals, medical cannabis products will be granted a "temporary authorization" for five years, with a possibility of indefinite renewals.

Omitting marijuana flower from the program has caused outrage from some patients, writes the outlet.

UK: Illegal Weed Market Booms To Estimated $3.3B Annually

The United Kingdom's illegal cannabis market is estimated to be worth £2.6 billion ($3.3 billion) per year. Curbing these illicit operations is challenging in the country, mostly due to the high demand for pain relief treatments, writes Proactive Investors.

According to data from a private cannabis clinic in central London, Mamedica, some 3 million Britons rely on the black cannabis market, out of which some 600,000 are buying to self-medicate.

Great Britain legalized medical marijuana in 2018. The need for cannabis as medicine was highlighted by two cases involving children with severe epilepsy. Billy Caldwell and Alfie Dingley both used cannabis oil with low THC to treat their diseases.

Despite legalization, licensed medical marijuana usage is low with some 1,000 patients obtaining prescribed medications, versus more than 20,000 relying on private prescriptions.

Meanwhile, medical marijuana companies from Canada and Britain have joined together to establish a global, vertically-integrated business aiming to seize the opportunities in Europe and beyond reported MJBizDialy. Nova Scotia-based medical cannabis grower and processor Aqualitas inked a deal to merge with Cannaray Limited, a European medical cannabis business with headquarters in London. The merged company will be based in London.

Germany: Ministers Want To Delay Cannabis Legalization

Randenburg’s Interior Minister Michael Stübgen cautioned on Wednesday about the federal government’s plan to legalize cannabis starting April 1st. The minister said that even if he supported the decriminalization law, in its current form it contains many inaccuracies and challenges for the police, writes Tagesspiegel.

"It must not come into force like this," said Stübgen, who is also chairman of the conference of interior ministers of the federal states. He also argued that the reform would result in more people consuming marijuana and getting into more traffic accidents.

Justice Ministers from various states recently joined together to push for postponing cannabis legalization enactment from April 1 to October. They argued that the judicial system will be burdened with thousands of cases of people seeking retroactive amnesty or expungement, Lower Saxony's Justice Minister Kathrin Wahlmann, who also chairs the Conference of Justice Ministers.

Furthermore, both the Legal and Health Committees of the Federal Council made several recommendations on Wednesday as to the extent to which a possible mediation committee should deal with the Cannabis Act (CanG), reported MDR. The most radical of all motions, which seeks to completely repeal the Bundestag's legislative resolution failed in both committees.

The Health Committee, however, approved two proposals by North Rhine-Westphalia’s Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann that would postpone CanG enactment to October 1, 2024. The committee also voted in favor of the initiative of Saxon State Minister Petra Köpping that, among other proposals, asks for the regulations around cannabis consumption near children and youth facilitates to be tightened in a mediation committee.

In light of recent developments, a medical marijuana manufacturer in Leuna owned by one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, Aurora Cannabis ACB has called for clarity on the reform. According to the company's vice president of external affairs, Dirk Heitepriem, law implementation mustn’t be postponed.

“Simply in view of the fact that we also have an investment and investment plan for the Leuna location We must have planning security," Heitepriem said. “It is always difficult when laws are delayed and processes are not clear. It is important for us that legal clarity is created now.”

See Also: Aurora Cannabis Exec Says Company Well-Positioned In Germany, Will Push For Expansion Of Medical Market

Photo: Courtesy of Kittyfly via Shutterstock