Spain Health Ministry Moves To Regulate Medical Marijuana And More Cannabis News Across Europe

Over the last several years, Europe has become more open-minded about medical and recreational marijuana. Here are some of the latest cannabis developments from the European Union, Czech Republic and Spain.

European Union Partially Greenlights European Cannabis Initiative

The European Commission recently partially registered a European Citizen's Initiative (ECI) entitled "European Cannabis Initiative."

This means that marijuana advocates have six months to undertake a petitioning drive, and a year to collect one million signatures from at least seven members of the European Union for proposals to be considered.

The conditions for admissibility include: (1) the proposed action does not manifestly fall outside the framework of the Commission’s powers to submit a proposal for a legal act, (2) it is not manifestly abusive, frivolous or vexatious and (3) it is not manifestly contrary to the values of the Union.

Czech Republic: Hemp Group Warns About Intoxicating Hemp Products

A Czech hemp industry group last week warned the public about various products that contain illegal intoxicating hemp-derived compounds, writes Hemp Today.

The CzecHemp cluster urged regulators to establish a legal framework for HHC and THCP, arguing these illegal products present "a number of serious risks and problems."

"We warn the seller that although the product is formally labeled as ‘non-food,' its form, presentation or sale clearly indicate that it is intended for internal use," the group stated.

Spain: Ministry Of Health Will Regulate Medical Marijuana

The Ministry of Health has started to work on regulating medical marijuana in Spain, writes El Pais. On Tuesday, the royal decree that will expand its pharmacological use, which until now is restricted to two medications for sclerosis and epilepsy, was released for public consultation.

Those who would qualify for the treatments include chemotherapy patients suffering from nausea and vomiting, seizures and refractory pain, and it is expected that other conditions will be added.

Medical marijuana sales will not be allowed in Spain; the idea is to supply hospitals. Doctors specializing in the respective pathologies will be allowed to prescribe it, but not as a first-line option, but rather only when other treatments fail.

