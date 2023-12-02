Native American-Owned Hemp Company Canndigenous Launches First THC Lineup Available Nationwide

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Canndigenous, the Native American-owned cannabis company and hemp farm led by national nonprofit Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association founder Rob Pero is making its first foray into THC.

Canndigenous, which launched in 2021 as the first independent Indigenous-owned hemp company based in Wisconsin, is releasing a lineup of 3 hemp-derived THC+CBD edibles for sale online nationwide. The Canndigenous gummy lineup will also be available for sale at Little Beach Harvest, the first tribally-owned and operated cannabis dispensary in Southampton, N.Y.

“We strive to do things, as the Ojibwe say, 'in a good way,'” said Pero. “We’re proud to create wellness products that increase accessibility to hemp-derived cannabinoids, especially now with THC, and to make our own plant medicine widely available.”

Pero added that he is excited to make traditional plant medicine accessible to a wider audience for the benefit of Indigenous communities.

Canndigenous is also a part of an ongoing USDA’s Climate-Smart Commodities program, “Industrial Hemp for Fiber and Grain,” which was awarded a $15 million grant last year to fund the research and development of hemp as a climate-smart commodity. The program will help to create opportunities for Indigenous hemp production.

What's In The Gummies

With a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC, Canndigenous' THC gummies are focused on wellness. Each gummy is vegan and made with natural ingredients, containing no artificial flavors or colors.

Mixed Berry (10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD), $35 – These hemp-derived Delta-9 THC gummies are ideal for an experienced cannabis user who is looking for a balanced head and body effect. Use these delicious mixed berry gummies to aid in pain relief, sleep relief and relaxation.

Passion Fruit (12.5mg Delta-8 THC and 12.5mg CBD), $35 – Hemp-derived cannabidiol Delta-8 gummies are perfect for beginners and cannabis users who are looking to ease into the benefits of THC. Expect an enjoyable experience from these fruity gummies, with CBD built-in to help curb any nervous or anxious feelings.

Blood Orange (12.5mg Delta-8 THC, 12.5mg CBD, and 3mg Melatonin), $40 – Rest and recover with these melatonin-infused gummies that boast an equal mix of hemp-derived THC and CBD. A recommended dose of 1-2 blood orange-flavored “goodnight gummies” taken 45 minutes before bed will ease the ride from relaxation to sleep.

Here's How To Buy

Canndigenous products are available to purchase online for in-store pickup at Ripley Green apothecary in downtown Cambridge, Wis., or via nationwide delivery. You can also find Canndigenous THC products at Little Beach Harvest in Southampton, N.Y.

