Wisconsin Gov. Evers Will Support The GOP's Limited Medical Marijuana Proposal As Long As It's Reasonable

In a significant shift in Wisconsin’s stance on cannabis, Governor Tony Evers (D) has expressed openness to a Republican-backed proposal for limited medical marijuana legalization. This development marks a departure from his longstanding advocacy for the full legalization of recreational marijuana.

Balancing Full Legalization With Current Realities

Gov. Evers, a vocal advocate for the full legalization of adult-use cannabis, said he’d support the more restrained GOP plan as long as there are no "poison pills" baked into the proposal, referring to extreme provisions that could be slipped into the legislation. “I would think that getting it all done in one fell swoop would be more thoughtful as far as meeting the needs of Wisconsinites that have asked for it," Evers said according to The Associated Press. "But if that's what we can accomplish right now, I'll be supportive of that."

The Republican proposal, spearheaded by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and crafted in private sessions for several years, is expected to be unveiled soon. It aims to establish a medical marijuana program in Wisconsin, drawing inspiration from the model previously implemented in Minnesota. This proposal represents a cautious approach compared to Evers’ broader legalization goals.

Governor Awaits Specifics Of GOP Plan

Despite Evers’ willingness to consider this limited legislation, he mentioned not having seen the specifics of the Republican proposal. His stance reflects a pragmatic approach in a state where cannabis legalization has been a contentious issue.

Wisconsin’s stance on cannabis remains an exception in the national landscape, where 38 states have legalized medical marijuana, and 24 have approved adult use. The push towards legalization in Wisconsin has gained traction, particularly as neighboring states have relaxed their cannabis laws.

Growing Public Support For Legalization

Polls conducted by Marquette University Law School consistently show strong support among Wisconsin residents for legalizing marijuana. These public sentiments reflect a growing trend in favor of reforming cannabis policies, a topic that has seen bipartisan support and advocacy for decriminalization measures within the state.

Gov. Evers’ latest position on this issue underscores the evolving nature of the debate around cannabis legalization in Wisconsin. It signals a potential shift towards a more incremental approach in addressing the complex and multifaceted aspects of cannabis policy reform in the state.

