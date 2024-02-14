UFC Champion Sean O'Malley Reveals How He Uses Cannabis To 'Hyper-Focus' When Training

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley revealed his unorthodox training strategy: leveraging cannabis to “hyper focus” during rigorous training sessions.

Cannabis And Athletic Performance

During the exchange with fellow fighter Johnson, O’Malley revealed his strategic use of cannabis to enhance his recovery processes. “I really don’t smoke as much as people think,” O’Malley stated, emphasizing his disciplined approach. Contrary to the widespread stigma of cannabis impairing athletic performance, O’Malley utilizes a vaporizer for a cleaner intake, incorporating it into his routine to enhance focus during his workouts.

Cannabis For Optimizing Focus During Training

O’Malley’s daily ritual is carefully thought out to optimize his training. “I use it especially in camp… Pretty much once a day,” he shared, highlighting how it aids in his longer, lower heart rate workouts. Consequently, this approach enables him to focus on the task at hand, whether it’s shadow boxing, cycling or jogging. This method transforms routine training into a deeper, more immersive experience, facilitating a state where O’Malley can explore and refine his technique in a relaxed yet attentive manner.

“It’s about using it as a tool,” O’Malley emphasizes, highlighting the importance of control and intention in his consumption.

UFC’s Evolving Stance On Cannabis

This unconventional training aid comes at a time when the UFC officially removed cannabis from its list of banned substances for professional fighters in 2023. This change reflects the growing acceptance of cannabis’s benefits in the realm of high-performance sports and a broader trend in sports organizations modifying their policies.

A Championship Challenge Ahead

As O’Malley prepares to defend his 135-pound championship at UFC 299 against Marlon “Chito” Vera, and in light of the UFC’s recent advice to fighters to quit cannabis to avoid fines, the stakes are indeed high. Vera, the only fighter to have handed O’Malley a defeat back at UFC 252, poses a formidable challenge and presents an opportunity for O’Malley to validate his training philosophy.

As athletes like O’Malley continue to perform at the highest levels while openly discussing their cannabis use, the debate around its impact on athletic performance and recovery is poised for a reevaluation.

Photo: Benzinga edit of image by 2H Media on Unsplash and Wikimedia Commons