New York Cannabis Regulators Postpone Jan Meeting To Decide On Home Cultivation And Other Issues

The New York State Cannabis Control Board unexpectedly postponed its January meeting scheduled for Wednesday, during which various long-awaited home cultivation rules were meant to be hammered out as well as retail license applications that are behind schedule due to several lawsuits.

"The Cannabis Control Board … has decided to postpone the meeting to finalize review of adult-use license applications currently under consideration for approval by the board," the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) stated. "While we have a batch of licenses ready for approval, there are many more we want to get across the finish line to jumpstart New York's cannabis market in 2024."

If the delays around home cultivation continue, it could potentially spoil the upcoming growing season, the fourth since the state legalized marijuana in 2021, writes Times Union.

Per draft regulations, adults would be allowed to legally grow up to six cannabis plants – three mature and three immature. Furthermore, each private residence no matter the number of adult residents beyond one person, can cultivate a maximum of 12 plants in total (six mature and six immature) at once. The rules also limit the amount of marijuana individuals can possess to up to five pounds of "cannabis flower that has been trimmed from plants, which have been cultivated in or on the grounds of said person's private residence."

Bill To Regulate Cannabis Growers’ Energy Consumption

Meanwhile, state Senator Michelle Hinchey (D) and Assembly Member Patricia Fahy (D) reintroduced a measure that would regulate the emission of indoor cannabis farming operations, writes City & State.

"As we are kicking off a new industry that we know is energy-intensive, we should at the beginning help guide objectives, help guide regulations and help guide directives," Hinchey said, "so that way when new businesses are coming into this new industry they're doing it from the beginning in a way that is sustainable and works for the long term."

If the bill becomes law it would require applicants for marijuana cultivation licenses to submit a "Cannabis Grower Efficiency Plan" that details the applicants’ projected uses of electricity, gas, water and waste management. The measure specifying HVAC requirements, water runoff and lighting energy limits is heading to the state Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee.

Photo: Courtesy of BublikHaus via Shutterstock