EXCLUSIVE: House Of Kush And Ohio Cannabis Producer Join Hands To Provide Better Products, Education And Innovation

The House of Kush, a majority Black-owned business and Ohio-based Ancient Roots have teamed up to drive advancements in cannabis cultivation, product development and consumer education.

Reggie Harris, CEO of House of Kush and a passionate cannabis advocate of changing the narrative around the plant, praised the new strategic partnership.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for both House of Kush and Ancient Roots," Harris told Benzinga exclusively.

The collaboration elevates the quality of products offered by both brands while also spearheading initiatives in community education, responsible consumption and sustainable practices within the cannabis space.

“By combining our strengths and expertise, we are poised to create an unprecedented range of premium cannabis products that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers,” continued Harris, a former general manager of the Kansas City Brigade (an Arena Football team).

As a non-plant-touching company, House of Kush has been strategically establishing a wide-reaching national distribution network. This is made possible through partnerships with various vertically integrated operators functioning both on multi-state and single-state levels in cultivation facilities and well-established distribution channels.

Cincinnati-based Ancient Roots with a deep-rooted legacy in the cannabis industry is running state-of-the-art cultivation facilities and is committed to research and development, making this a natural fit for The House of Kush.

A Sports Partnership

Moreover, nearly a year ago, the Kansas City, Missouri-based legacy cannabis company House of Kush joined forces with NFL player Eddie "Boo" Williams to create the lifestyle and cannabis brand Black Gold Buddha.

Harris, who has known Williams from their days together in the AFL's Kansas City Brigade where Williams played in 2007, told Benzinga's Maureen Meehan at the time that he was "glad to know that now the NFL will do some empirical research to likely discover what players have known for many years."

After all, as regulations around cannabis continue to evolve and legalization gains momentum, the NFL has finally started to take notice. This should come as no surprise in view of the fact that a majority of NFL players are consuming cannabis, at least according to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.