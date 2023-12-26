CBD Giant's Challenging Year: Q4 Net Sales Slide By 27% But Net Loss Narrows 67% YoY

Loading... Loading...

cbdMD, Inc. YCBD YCBD reported its quarterly and full fiscal financial results on Friday for Sept. 30, 2023, revealing a 27% year-over-year drop in fourth-quarter net sales to $5.7 million.

The company attributed the revenue decline to "industry trends, a reduction of marketing spend and lower wholesale pricing initiatives with our new high-strength products that launched mid-September of 2022."

Total net sales amounted to $24.2 million in fiscal 2023, down from $35.4 million in the prior year's period.

"We knew it was going to be a challenging year while we reset the business and are proud of the way our team executed on the challenge,” said Ronan Kennedy, cbdMD’s interim CEO and CFO. “Despite barriers at retail due to our category, we continued to invest in developing new strategic relationships for the cbdMD brand and are excited to announce that cbdMD launched into 160 Sprouts Markets stores across the nation this month."

See also: cbdMD Reports Q3 2023 Performance: Net Loss Improves, Focus On Cost Management & Strategic Growth

2023 Financial Highlights

Gross profit totaled roughly $15 million , down from $22.3 million in fiscal 2022.

totaled roughly , down from $22.3 million in fiscal 2022. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 62%, as compared to $63.1% in the prior year.

Net loss amounted to approximately $23 million, down from $70 million in 2022.

amounted to approximately down in 2022. Operating expenses totaled $24.2 million, down from $40 million in 2022.

totaled down from $40 million in 2022. On Sept. 30, 2023, the company had a working capital of approximately $3.4 million and cash on hand of approximately $1.8 million as compared to working capital of approximately $10.7 million and cash on hand of approximately $6.7 million on Sept. 30, 2022.

Loading... Loading...

Q4 Financial Highlights

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 62.1% compared to 63.8% in the prior year's period.

Operating expenses totaled $5.5 million, down from $7.9 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) from operations was $572,125, compared to $2.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Now read: cbdMD Q2 2023 Results: Net Loss Improves, Costs Plummet

Other Highlights

In 2023, the company launched hempMD and ATRx brands, expanding its product channels into Amazon US and other more traditional consumer products channels that have historically precluded the sale of CBD products.

"The ATRx brand is designed to provide functional, non-cannabinoid health and wellness solutions to our customers, with an initial focus on the emerging functional mushroom market," Kennedy explained.

cbdMD also intends to launch these new brands into the Amazon UK network in 2024.

"We are already in discussions about expanding the ATRx line in multiple brick-and-mortar retailers. Both of these new brands provide opportunities for us to expand beyond current distribution and marketing channels furthering, efforts to reach new customers," Kennedy said.

YCBD Price Action

cbdMD's shares traded 7.11% higher at $0.7333 per share during the pre-market session on Tuesday morning.

Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don't make that mistake again.

Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.

Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!

Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:

47.10% with $GTBIF

40.23% with $TCNNF

21.50% with $VFF

But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.

Don't miss out on the green rush!