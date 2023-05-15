ñol


cbdMD Q2 2023 Results: Net Loss Improves, Costs Plummet

by Nicolás Jose Rodriguez, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 15, 2023 5:37 PM | 2 min read

Charlotte-based CBD company cbdMD YCBD reported its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results late Monday, revealing an improved net loss and significant reductions in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs.

"This is one of the best operating results we have had since the company acquired the cbdMD brand…We reduced SG&A expenses by an annualized $24 million year over year," said Ronan Kennedy, cbdMD's Interim CEO and CFO in a press release

The decrease in SG&A costs represents an annualized spending reduction of $24 million yearly. In addition, the company reported a net loss of $1.4 million on sales of $6.2 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $5.0 million on sales of $9.6 million in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights from Q2 Fiscal 2023:

  • Net sales for Q2 2023 were $6.2 million, a 2.5% increase from the previous quarter.
  • However, net sales for Q2 2023 were down 35% compared to Q2 2022.
  • Net sales for the first six months of 2023 were $12.3 million, a significant decrease from $18.9 million in the same period last year.
  • Direct-to-consumer (DTC) net sales for Q2 2023 were $4.9 million, a 26% decline from Q2 2022.
  • E-commerce net sales remained flat sequentially.
  • Wholesale sales for Q2 2023 were $1.35 million, a 15% increase from the previous quarter.
  • However, wholesale net sales were down 56% compared to Q2 2022.
  • The company reduced SG&A costs by $6.0 million compared to Q2 2022, representing $24 million in annualized spending reductions.
  • Loss from operations for Q2 2023 improved by approximately $3.6 million or 72% compared to Q2 2022.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss for Q2 2023 was approximately $0.8 million, showing an improvement of $1.8 million sequentially.
  • Loss from operations for the first six months of 2023 was approximately $5.4 million, a decrease from $30.2 million in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss for the first six months of 2023 was $3.5 million, down from $8.8 million in the prior year's comparative period.

Price Target

cbdMD stocks were trading 6.65% lower on Monday, after market close, at $2.03 per share. 

