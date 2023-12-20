What's Going On With Tilray Brands Stock?

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY shares are trading higher Wednesday, and the stock is up by more than 13% over the past five days. Here's a look at what's going on:
What To Know:
Tilray shares are moving on heavy trading volume Wednesday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 19.45 million shares have been traded in the session, surpassing the stock's 100-day average volume of 15.368 million shares.
Tilray announced that its subsidiary, Breckenridge Distillery, was awarded 96 points and received double gold and gold recognitions at the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition.
Fellow Canadian cannabis-producer, Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, effected a reverse stock split, and its shares began trading on a 1-for-10 consolidated basis on Wednesday.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tilray shares are trading above the stock's 50-day moving average of $1.86 and below its 52-week high low of $3.59.
TLRY Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Tilray Brands shares are up by 4% at $2.14 at the time of publication.
