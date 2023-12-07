Seth Rogen Seen Smoking Weed On Las Vegas Sphere's Mega-Screen: Real Or Hoax?

Loading... Loading...

On November 27, renowned actor and comedian Seth Rogen stirred up the Internet with an Instagram post that has since become the subject of widespread speculation and amusement. The video, set against the backdrop of the newly erected Las Vegas Sphere, depicts Rogen apparently smoking on the venue's massive exo-screen. Accompanying the video, Rogen quipped, "Straight to the dome. Happy Holidays," leaving many to wonder about the authenticity of the act.

The Las Vegas Sphere, a marvel of modern architecture and technology, stands as a fitting setting for Rogen's controversial video. The Sphere, known for its massive LED screen, offers a unique canvas that Rogen seems to have taken advantage of, or so the video suggests.

High Times Magazine, a publication synonymous with cannabis culture, couldn't resist commenting on Rogen's post. The team humorously remarked, "Finally a proper hot box," further fueling the debate over the video's authenticity.

Rogen, a vocal advocate for marijuana legalization and a well-known cannabis enthusiast has often integrated his affinity for the substance into his public persona and professional work. This latest move appears to be in line with his typical brand of humor, blending cannabis culture with a touch of the absurd. However, the question remains: was this a genuine act of defiance or merely a well-crafted joke?

As of now, there's no official confirmation from Rogen or the Las Vegas Sphere’s management regarding the authenticity of the video. This ambiguity leaves the public and the media in a state of curiosity and speculation. While some see it as a bold statement, others view it as nothing more than a lighthearted jest in tune with the holiday season.

In a world where viral content often blurs the lines between reality and satire, Seth Rogen's latest post is a testament to the power of social media in sparking conversations and debates. Whether real or not, the video serves as a reminder of Rogen's unique ability to capture the public's imagination and stir the pot, quite literally in this case.

Article via El Planteo. Cover image created with stills from video on Seth Rogen's Instagram account.