Loading... Loading...

Method Man' TICAL Official is debuting in Carlsbad, New Mexico in partnership with Cave City Cannabis with more store availability expected to roll out soon.

SKUs available at launch include eights of The Method, Iron Lung and Love Jones.

Prerolls of the aforementioned and Hash Holes will follow soon thereafter.

Participating dispensaries carrying TICAL Official include Altitude Cannabis, High Altitude Exotics, Roadrunner and Hashtag Cannabis.

Altitude Dispensary, in Rio Rancho, will have TICAL Official products available before the High Times event on December 9 for those attending the show.

Ryan Echavarria, co-founder at Cave City Cannabis, praised the move.

"Method Man and Wu-Tang Clan have a beloved fanbase here in New Mexico," Echavarria said. "The opportunity to work alongside Meth and his team at TICAL Official will have a very positive impact on the state and we 're excited to move things forward."

TICAL’s Carlsbad debut follows the launch of Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man’s cannabis products in Missouri, New York, Michigan, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

In addition, TICAL Official’s popular handmade cannabis storage cases recently became available for preorder with an expected delivery in Spring 2024.

The cases are made in partnership with Apothecary Brands as seen on the Drink Champs podcast and in the hands of rap legends like Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre, Nas and Snoop Dogg.