Senators Introduce Revised Cannabis Banking Bill With Updated Provisions

The revised cannabis banking bill with an updated title and several new provisions related to federal financial regulations, guidance and reporting requirements was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday.

The Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act, sponsored by Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT), is a result of a months-long process that included bipartisan efforts to come up with a compromise.

"We have worked hard to get a common-sense agreement that allows legal cannabis businesses across America access to financial services while protecting the capacity of federal regulators to stop bad actors," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement shared with Marijuana Moment on Tuesday. "This legislation will improve public safety, protect small businesses, and finally achieve action on cannabis reform. I intend to bring this legislation to the floor with all due speed."

The legislation is set for a Senate committee markup on Sept. 27, the same day a slew of top executives, entrepreneurs and marijuana industry stakeholders will meet at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.

Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) are among the other initial cosponsors of the bill.

Marijuana Moment's Kyle Jaeger listed several key changes from the previous Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act that sought to provide federally regulated banks and credit unions legal cover to accept cannabis dispensaries and growers as customers.

Some of these include the SAFER Banking Act omitting "earlier language preventing federal regulators from taking action that "discourages" financial institutions from working with state-legal marijuana businesses," and spelling out "how regulators must broadly have a "valid" reason for requesting or requiring the termination of bank accounts for any business."

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media and Paula Nardini by Pexels