New Zealand Weed Updates, Medical Marijuana In Brazil & More Cannabis Developments Around The Globe

New Zealand's Cannabis Updates: Cannabis Museum Grand Opening

The Whakamana Cannabis Museum in Auckland is set to open with an R18 event featuring live music, DJ sets, and a speaker program on medical cannabis. Police have been informed about the legal consumption activities at the event. According to New Zealand Herald: “We have a speaker programme, keynote panels with doctors, prescribers, dispensers, patients, cultivators, medical herbalists, people in the industry in the medical space, and then bands," said curator Abe Grey.

Drug Enforcement Changes Linked to Affordable Cannabis and Methamphetamine

A recent study reveals that changes in the country's drug enforcement approach may be driving down the prices of cannabis and methamphetamine. The New Zealand Drug Trends Survey indicates that both substances have become more accessible and affordable in the past four years, with cannabis prices per ounce dropping by $35 and methamphetamine prices per gram decreasing by $157. However, ecstasy prices have risen, and availability has decreased between 2020 and 2023, while cocaine use appears to be increasing in urban areas.

From Conservative to Cannabis Advocate: Brazilian Woman Finds Relief from Fibromyalgia Through Cannabis Oil

As reported by Agencia Brasil, Vivian Dalla Colletta, once conservative and unfamiliar with cannabis, turned to cannabis eight years ago to alleviate fibromyalgia pain and a nerve injury. After unsuccessful attempts with marijuana, she found relief in cannabis oil and has since abandoned conventional medication. Even after bowel cancer surgery, she continues to use cannabis extract.

In Brazil, access to cannabis-based treatments requires a doctor's prescription. Though there are ongoing initiatives for improved access through the National Congress and state-level bills, a comprehensive national regulatory framework is lacking. Biotechnologist Gabriel Barbosa advocates for proper legislation to reduce costs and help millions of Brazilians access these medications. He stresses the need for Brazil to cultivate its own cannabis, become self-sufficient and support patients' needs. Vivian believes that integrating medical cannabis into the Farmácias Vivas program, which produces herbal medicines, could significantly enhance access to medical cannabis in the country.

Lack Of ADHD Treatment Drives Self-Medication With Illegal Cannabis, Charity Warns

A charity is claiming that the lack of access to ADHD treatment and support from the UK's National Health Service (NHS) is pushing individuals to self-medicate with illegal cannabis. According to the charity's chief executive, Henry Shelford, people are resorting to "private" options or self-medication due to the extended wait times for formal medication, which can take years.

According to Sky News, the NHS's inability to provide timely and adequate treatment has led to a surge in referrals, with the ADHD Foundation reporting a 400% increase in adults seeking a diagnosis since 2020. Kris Witham, who was diagnosed with ADHD at 29, had been self-medicating with cannabis since the age of 15. After his official diagnosis, he found that medical cannabis helped manage his symptoms effectively and now relies on a prescription that includes tailored cannabis flowers imported from Canada.

Failed Canadian Cannabis Companies Accumulate Unpaid Debts To Government

The Canadian federal government is becoming a significant unpaid creditor for failed cannabis companies, raising concerns about heavy taxation and fees impacting the industry. A review of recent insolvency filings reveals that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Health Canada are among the largest unpaid creditors for insolvent marijuana producers.

As reported by MjBiz Daily, despite the government collecting over CA$1.5 billion from the cannabis industry through excise tax, sales taxes, and regulatory fees, the amount of unpaid federal excise tax and fees has surged. Increasing debts owed to the government are partly attributed to high taxes and fees charged to cannabis businesses. The growing number of licensed producers facing difficulties in paying excise duty has also become a concern for the CRA, prompting increased pressure on delinquent payees. Some experts call for adjusting fees levied by Health Canada to alleviate financial challenges faced by cannabis companies.

Image by El Planteo