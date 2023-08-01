Detroit Finally Opens Second Round Of Marijuana Licenses With Equity Focus

Detroit is set to accept applications for the second round of limited marijuana business licenses, with half reserved for "equity applicants" from communities disproportionately affected by marijuana prohibition.
The round offers 30 marijuana retailer licenses, 10 microbusiness licenses, and 10 consumption lounge licenses, aiming to drive growth and accessibility in the local cannabis industry.
After facing legal hurdles and addressing constitutional concerns, the city is actively working to reduce zoning restrictions and host informational sessions to guide applicants.
Successful candidates will be notified approximately six to eight weeks after the August 31 deadline.
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the place where deals get done, is returning to Chicago this Sept 27-28 for its 17th edition. Get your tickets today before prices increase and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment and branding.
Interested in investing in the cannabis industry? Take a look at the following ETFs:
- Cambria Cannabis ETF TOKE
- Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS
- AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO
- ETFMG Alternative Harvest MJ
- AXS Cannabis ETF THCX
- Global X Cannabis ETF POTX
Photo by Estée Janssens on Unsplash.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS
The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the September 27-28, 2023 Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.
- Earn global recognition for your achievements.
- Shine a spotlight on the people around you that deserve their moment.
- Celebrate with the newest, hottest and most successful in the cannabis industry.
Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the people, solutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!
Join us on September 27-28, 2023 at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.