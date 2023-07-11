Detroit Marijuana Entrepreneurs: Another Round Of Applications For Retail Licenses Starts Soon

To boost the local cannabis industry, Detroit is preparing to accept applications for the second round of limited marijuana business licenses on August 1.

What sets this round apart is that half of all licenses are reserved for "equity applicants," which includes individuals from communities disproportionately affected by marijuana prohibition.

Key Information

According to Detroit News, these licenses include dispensaries, microbusinesses and consumption lounges. In this round, there are a total of 30 marijuana retailer licenses available, along with ten microbusiness licenses and ten consumption lounge licenses.

“City code authorizes up to a total of 160 of the limited recreational licenses to be awarded over the course of the three phases."

The second application round will close on August 31, with notifications expected to be sent to successful applicants approximately six to eight weeks after the deadline. To provide more information, the City of Detroit will be hosting informational sessions on July 14, 19, and 27.

Background

The second round of licenses comes after a gap of eight months since the city awarded 33 recreational retail marijuana licenses. Detroit has already witnessed the opening of 28 recreational marijuana dispensaries since the initial licenses were granted. However, no licenses were given for micro businesses or consumption lounges during the first round.

The journey toward allowing recreational marijuana sales in Detroit has been challenging, involving legal hurdles and the need to draft a new ordinance due to concerns about its constitutionality after US District Judge Bernard Friedman qualified the first Detroit attempt at a recreational marijuana ordinance as "likely unconstitutional.”

One of the difficulties faced by applicants is finding suitable properties, mainly due to strict zoning restrictions. However, the city is actively working on reducing the distance between cannabis retailers and other types of buildings.

While Detroit has experienced delays in granting marijuana sales permits compared to other areas in the state, the second round of licenses aims to drive the growth and accessibility of the local cannabis industry.

In related news, Gage Cannabis, a subsidiary of TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF announced last year, its fourth social equity grant recipient, Midwest CannaNurses (MCN), a Detroit education consulting business that seeks to spread more understanding about the benefits of cannabis and how to use it safely and for wellness.

