Seth Rogen And Bill Gates Discuss Cannabis, Alzheimer And Mental Health In New Podcast

In the first episode of his new podcast, Microsoft MSFT mogul Bill Gates chats with actors Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller about mental health, Alzheimer and cannabis. "Unconfuse Me" premiered last Thursday and promises to talk about mental health, marijuana, vegetable meat, the evolution of language, and much more.

The goal of the podcast is to learn something new and to achieve that, Gates invited Miller and Rogen to talk about his Hilarity for Charity foundation, which seeks to provide tools for families affected by Alzheimer's and research into brain health. It is no coincidence that both Miller's mother and Gates' father have gone through this disease.

“I think the odds are against this massive societal change that needs to happen in how Alzheimer's is talked about, how it's treated, and how much money it gets compared to cancer and things like that, that it's less expensive, more treatable and just as deadly," Rogen explained according to Forbes. The "Pineapple Express" star talked about a study on people's tendency to listen to celebrities rather than a doctor, which the actor believes isn't ideal, but still puts a burden on him.

Gates, Miller, And Rogen Discuss On Cannabis And Mental Health

Podcast guests shared five brain-healthy habits: sleep, exercise, nutrition, mental fitness, and emotional well-being. In addition, they debunked the myth that Alzheimer's cannot be prevented because its risk factors can be addressed early on.

As for cannabis, they affirmed that the study on its effects in the treatment of Alzheimer's continues to be developed, but that it is in constant progress. There are studies that indicate that the combination of THC and CBD shows favorable changes. However, Miller explained that since cannabis is not federally legal, "there is no money to fund research."

In this way, the three of them provided information to 'learn something new', in a talk where there was both hard data and anecdotes. On the one hand, Bill Gates commented that he had experiences with marijuana, and, on the other, Seth Rogen spoke of the prejudice about it: “The impression was that all stoners were lazy losers, and I was anything but a lazy loser: I was creating a prolific career at a time when all I did was smoke weed all day, every day, which is all I continue to do," he said.

