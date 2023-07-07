Michigan Edibles Producer Fined $100K And Loses License After Child Poisoning Incident

A Michigan edibles producer has been stripped of its medical marijuana processing license and is being fined $100,000 for violating more than thirty rules, reported MLive.

One particularly concerning violation the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency cited involved the distribution of mislabeled THC gummies among the company's employees, which unfortunately led to the hospitalization of a 4-year-old child.

Located at 9421 North Dort Highway in Mount Morris, Sky Labs still holds a recreational marijuana license, the CRA said, adding that the punishment imposed stringent oversight requirements for the company.

What Happened

Sky Labs gave ten employees Chewii Sour Cherry gummies that were mislabeled last year as CBD. Unfortunately, a 4-year-old of one of the employees ate the edibles.

"An employee provided the edibles to her 4-year-old child, the child consumed two edibles which contained 20 mgs of marijuana," the regulatory body said, adding that "the child became seriously ill and was hospitalized due to adverse reactions to the marijuana edibles."

A report was officially filed with the Davison City Police Department, prompting the opening of an investigation by Child Protective Services, CRA said.

Among other violations, CRA cited that Sky Labs employees were engaged in producing marijuana products without proper training in safe food handling. They also did not have the necessary food handling training certificates, as noted in an earlier investigation.

What's Next?

On June 14, Sky Labs consented to a binding agreement that requires a comprehensive onsite audit to be carried out by the CRA. As part of the agreement, Sky Labs committed to regularly providing the CRA with monthly reports for a period of one year.

The consent agreement is expected to shed light on why the state licensing agency put a hold on Sky Lab's THC-infused gummies last year.

Denise Policella, who help found the Cannabis Business Association of Michigan and is representing Sky Labs, said back then, the hold was placed on all of the business's products, worth over $5 million, without any explanation.

Uptick In Cannabis Poisonings Among Children

Dr. Varun Vorah, director of the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center said last year there was an alarming trend of increased pediatric exposures to cannabis and abuse of edibles and vapes.

He emphasized that edibles tend to be an issue with young children.

Why? Packaging

"So, they [cannabis products] can look like candy, they can often taste like candy. They're infused in different snack foods," Vorah said on the topic.

Vorah's warning builds on recent findings published in the journal Clinical Toxicology, which revealed a 245% rise in pediatric abuse and misuse of cannabis from 2000 to 2020.

