Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of March 30 to April 3 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of March 29 to April 4. Here are the results:
Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- Talifer Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center
- KJR Solutions, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Endrit Cali, Provisioning Center
- Stockbridge Farms, LLC, Processor, Grower Class C (2)
- Petia Investments, LLC, Provisioning Center, Processor, Grower Class C
- Sugarleaf SL, LLC, Grower Class A
- ACT Laboratories, Inc., Safety Compliance Facility
- Chronic Buds, LLC, Provisioning Center
- JRMI27, LLC, Processor
- Saeed Bazzi Properties, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Stout MM, LLC, Grower Class C
- Northern Element, LLC, Grower Class A
- Total Holistic Cultivation, LLC, Grower Class C (2), Processor
Prequalifications Denied
- A2 Go Green Corp., Provisioning Center
Licensure Approved
- Sky Labs, LLC, Processor, PR-000121
- Natures Holiday, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000426
- Attitude Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000445
- BGL 2, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000418
- Northern Lights Supply, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000087
- American Securities Integrated, LLC, Secure Transporter, ST-000045
- Botanical Biologics, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000450
- Two Buds, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000429
- Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Processor, PR-000096
- Cherry Bud Farms, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000089
- Harper Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000388
- Pharmaco, Inc., Grower Class C, GR-C-000457
- Pharmaco, Inc, Grower Class C, GR-C-000463
- Pharmaco, Inc, Grower Class C, GR-C-000464
- Pharmaco, Inc, Grower Class C, GR-C-000465
- Epic Roots, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000082
- Med Farm of Michigan, Inc., Grower Class C, GR-C-000480
- Battle Spring, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000370
Licensure Denied
- A2 Go Green Corp. Provisioning CenterP, CA-19-000277
Amendments
- Mariogibson, LLC, ERG-001284
Renewals Approved
- Weisberger Ventures II, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000243
- Bacco Farms, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000239
- Kinne's Intense Living Organics Farms, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000159
Adult-use Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- MID VENTURES, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Infinite Chemical Analysis, Marihuana Safety Compliance Facility
- LR Sanders Enterprise, L.L.C, Marihuana Microbusiness
- FLINT CANNABIS COMPANY, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
Licensure Approved
- Attitude Wellness LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Lume Cannabis Co., AU-R-000219
- Partake Detroit, LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer,Partake Detroit, LLC, AU-MEO-000114
- BLUMFIELD SECURE TRANSPORT LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter, BLUMFIELD SECURE TRANSPORT LLC, AU-ST-000109
- Great Lakes Property Investors LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Grass Lake Nursery LLC, AU-G-C-000149
- 42 Degrees Processing LLC, Marihuana Processor, 42 Degrees Processing, AU-P-000115
- Scientific Method Research, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Information Entropy I(x1), AU-G-C-000135
- Scientific Method Holdings II, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, Information Entropy I(x5), AU-R-000206
- The Green Door Baldwin, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, The Green Door Baldwin, Inc., AU-R-000204
- Cannalicious, LLC, Marihuana Processor, Detroit Fudge Company, AU-P-000114
- 200 EUCLID, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, MEDICAL WOODS, AU-R-000218
