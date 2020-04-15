Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2020 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of March 30 to April 3 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of March 29 to April 4. Here are the results:

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • Talifer Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • KJR Solutions, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Endrit Cali, Provisioning Center
  • Stockbridge Farms, LLC, Processor, Grower Class C (2)
  • Petia Investments, LLC, Provisioning Center, Processor, Grower Class C
  • Sugarleaf SL, LLC, Grower Class A
  • ACT Laboratories, Inc., Safety Compliance Facility
  • Chronic Buds, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • JRMI27, LLC, Processor
  • Saeed Bazzi Properties, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Stout MM, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Northern Element, LLC, Grower Class A
  • Total Holistic Cultivation, LLC, Grower Class C (2), Processor

Prequalifications Denied

  • A2 Go Green Corp., Provisioning Center

Licensure Approved

  • Sky Labs, LLC, Processor, PR-000121
  • Natures Holiday, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000426
  • Attitude Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000445
  • BGL 2, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000418
  • Northern Lights Supply, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000087
  • American Securities Integrated, LLC, Secure Transporter, ST-000045
  • Botanical Biologics, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000450
  • Two Buds, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000429
  • Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Processor, PR-000096
  • Cherry Bud Farms, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000089
  • Harper Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000388
  • Pharmaco, Inc., Grower Class C, GR-C-000457
  • Pharmaco, Inc, Grower Class C, GR-C-000463
  • Pharmaco, Inc, Grower Class C, GR-C-000464
  • Pharmaco, Inc, Grower Class C, GR-C-000465
  • Epic Roots, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000082
  • Med Farm of Michigan, Inc., Grower Class C, GR-C-000480
  • Battle Spring, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000370

Licensure Denied

  • A2 Go Green Corp. Provisioning CenterP, CA-19-000277

Amendments

  • Mariogibson, LLC, ERG-001284

Renewals Approved

  • Weisberger Ventures II, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000243
  • Bacco Farms, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000239
  • Kinne's Intense Living Organics Farms, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000159

Adult-use Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • MID VENTURES, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • Infinite Chemical Analysis, Marihuana Safety Compliance Facility
  • LR Sanders Enterprise, L.L.C, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • FLINT CANNABIS COMPANY, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness

Licensure Approved

  • Attitude Wellness LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Lume Cannabis Co., AU-R-000219
  • Partake Detroit, LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer,Partake Detroit, LLC, AU-MEO-000114
  • BLUMFIELD SECURE TRANSPORT LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter, BLUMFIELD SECURE TRANSPORT LLC, AU-ST-000109
  • Great Lakes Property Investors LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Grass Lake Nursery LLC, AU-G-C-000149
  • 42 Degrees Processing LLC, Marihuana Processor, 42 Degrees Processing, AU-P-000115
  • Scientific Method Research, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Information Entropy I(x1), AU-G-C-000135
  • Scientific Method Holdings II, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, Information Entropy I(x5), AU-R-000206
  • The Green Door Baldwin, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, The Green Door Baldwin, Inc., AU-R-000204
  • Cannalicious, LLC, Marihuana Processor, Detroit Fudge Company, AU-P-000114
  • 200 EUCLID, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, MEDICAL WOODS, AU-R-000218

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.72
-0.32
- 3.98%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$276.49
-7.31
- 2.58%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.34
-0.275
- 2.37%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.35
-0.1
- 2.25%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga