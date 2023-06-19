Gov McKee Establishes Juneteenth As Official State Holiday & Revokes Ban On Cannabis Billboards

Though President Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021, at least 20 states have not made Juneteenth an official state holiday, according to the Congressional Research Service. After MLK Day was recognized by the federal government in 1983, it took 17 years before it became an official holiday in all 50 states.

Rhode Island has now joined the states honoring Juneteenth as an official holiday.

“Today, Rhode Island makes a crucial and official recognition of the horrors and injustices of slavery,” said Governor Dan McKee (D) on Monday. “Making Juneteenth an official holiday in Rhode Island is an important act that acknowledges our past, highlights the progress we’ve made toward creating a more equal and just world, and underscores the work that lies ahead. On behalf of all Rhode Islanders, I thank all the leaders and community members who led the charge and ensured that this significant chapter in our nation’s history is properly recognized for generations to come.”

Juneteenth commemorates the true end of slavery in the U.S. The Emancipation Proclamation became effective on January 1, 1863, but the news did not reach the last enslaved people until June 19, 1865, when word of the proclamation reached Galveston, Texas.

Homegrown Buds Can Now Advertise At Home

Gov. McKee also signed a measure Monday making it legal for cannabis dispensaries and shops to now legally advertise in-state. The proposal was approved by the Rhode Island General Assembly last week and with the governor's signature, takes effect immediately.

Last month, Mother Earth Wellness dispensary in Pawtucket put two billboards near its facility along Interstate 95 in Pawtucket but was obliged to remove them several days later after state regulators threatened up to $10,000 a day in fines.

Under preexisting rules, Rhode Island cannabis dispensaries were not allowed to advertise, and any changes to advertising rules were supposed to fall under the authority of the Cannabis Control Commission.

Photo: Gov KcKee signing measures Juneteenth from Twitter