Jim Belushi 2024: From Actor To Senatorial Hopeful - Will He Blaze A Trail To Congress?

“What do you guys think? Should I run for office??? #GrowingBelushi” actor and cannabis farmer Jim Belushi tweeted in May, throwing the question to his followers. Recently, Belushi posted a promotional video featuring Dan Aykroyd.

Aykroyd proclaimed gleefully, "Jim Belushi would make a spectacular Senator. He's driven, he's smart, he's strong, he's attractive, he's charismatic (...), and he has the interests of a great industry in Oregon at heart. I can't wait to visit his office in D.C."

Belushi recently posted the video on his account @jim_belushi and received thousands of encouraging messages. His profile picture shows a Belushi pointing his finger as if he was saying "I need your vote."

Actor And Cannabis Farmer To Congress?

Belushi has operated his 93-acre marijuana farm in Southern Oregon since 2015.

Belushi’s Farm is featured in the Discovery WBD series "Growing Belushi," which chronicles Belushi's life on site.

The actor told Benzinga his mission in the cannabis business is "to break even — because the purpose, the power of this plant, serves the greater good."

He hopes that "Growing Belushi" would change the perspective of how the public sees the cannabis businesses. "I'm trying to create a show that informs people about the safety of cannabis."

"It's a struggle right now in Oregon," Belushi told Oregon Live, referring to the state of the cannabis industry. "It's a struggle right now in California and in Colorado, the business is changing."

Belushi has firsthand experience with the struggles faced by cannabis companies, including falling prices, oversupply and burdensome regulations. The third season of "Growing Belushi" underscores that it's not all milk and honey for the actor-turned-cannabis farmer.

"The show is based on me being a grower and brand within the cannabis business, showing what you do and how you do it," Belushi said. "Though there's humor."

Belushi In D.C.?

What would a Belushi term mean if he were to run and get elected? Probably more than one bill to legalize cannabis and foster the U.S. industry. On top of that, the industry and cannabis farmers in particular would have a voice in the halls of Congress.

A relatively new face in Congress with a down-to-earth style and a strident presence that would be pushing for cannabis legalization.

Although we're not sure Belushi will actually run for public office, what we do know is that he seems to be running in Florida for a Medical Marijuana license. Belushi’s Farm is one of 74 entities that submitted a licensure application to the Office of Medical Marijuana Use in the Florida Department of Health.

