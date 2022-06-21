Jim Belushi And Highway Horticulture Join Forces, Forming A Partnership To Healing In Michigan

Highway Horticulture - a local cannabis company that owns Sunset Coast in Cassopolis is teaming up with Jim Belushi to promote their partnership and give a medical approach to the Michigan cannabis industry.

Last April, Highway Horticulture announced its partnership with Oregon-based Belushi's Farm. “We're so excited to help bring the legendary Blues Brothers brand to Michigan,” the Cassopolis company posted on its social media.

Through this local and vertically-integrated cannabis company, Belushi’s Farm will enter the Michigan cannabis market selling Blues Brothers-branded joints and vape cartridges.

“In delivering superior experiences to audiences, The Blues Brothers established a level and standard of undisputed high quality,” said Belushi’s Farm, on its website. “We will live up to the ten-star, quadruple A reputation for professionalism and consumer satisfaction that John and Dan established internationally over four decades ago.”

Belushi, actor and cannabis farmer, first met Highway Horticulture co-founder Nick Sayers while Sayers was working for Chicago’s Green Thumb Industries GTBIF. “Nick is one of the smartest men in cannabis that I’ve met,” Belushi said. “We talked to a lot of different growers (…) Nick, to me, was the most honorable with the message that’s most common to my message on my farm, and that is the pathway to healing through cannabis.”

Sayers shared Belushi's feeling of admiration.

“Jim is bringing credibility to cannabis. It’s not just a celebrity brand here. It’s very substantive. He approaches it as medicine first, which is how we view it. So, we’re trying to expand it safely to new interests, not just trying to get everyone high,” Sayers said.

Belushi, also complimented Highway Horticulture marketing manager Sara Crouse.

“Nick is a great operator, and Sara is a fantastic person to work with here,” Belushi said. “They have one of the cleanest grow facilities I’ve seen in America. Cleanliness is very important for the confidence in the use of cannabis.”

On August 20, a Blues and Infused cannabis music festival will take place in Riverfront Park in Niles where Belushi will be performing a Blues Brothers concert - along with Dan Aykroyd.

“We’re going to have fun,” Belushi said. “We’re going to rock the whole southern Michigan.”

Photo: Courtesy Of Belushi Farm