Racial Disparity In Dallas: Low-Level Marijuana Arrests Spark Calls For Policy Reform

A recent report by the Office of Community Police Oversight, the Leadership Conference Education Fund and local community organizer Tamara Neal sheds light on the disproportionate number of Black individuals arrested for minor marijuana offenses in Dallas, TX.

As Texas residents advocate for the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana, the findings intensify the demand for an expansion of de-enforcement policies within the city.

Disparities In Low-Level Arrests

Examining arrest data from 2018 to 2022, the study reveals that while the overall number of low-level arrests has decreased, people of color have been disproportionately impacted.

Specifically, arrests for possession of up to 2 ounces of marijuana and criminal trespassing exhibit the greatest racial disparity. Additionally, a racial gap exists in public intoxication arrests, albeit to a lesser extent.

According to the report, in 2022, Black individuals accounted for a significant majority (69%) of arrests for possession of 2 ounces or less of marijuana, surpassing previous years' percentages.

By comparison, Latino individuals constituted 22% of these arrests, while white individuals comprised only 4%.

These arrest rates differ significantly from the demographics of Dallas' general population, where Black residents make up approximately 24%, Latinos 42%, and non-Hispanic white individuals 28.6%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Recommendations For Change

The report recommends various measures to address this issue, including:

Expanding the de-enforcement policy from 2 to 4 ounces of marijuana,

Deprioritizing arrests for other misdemeanors,

Transforming the marijuana possession policy into an ordinance unaffected by leadership changes,

Establishing a task force to minimize police interactions for low-level offenses, and

Granting the oversight office unrestricted access to police data.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, the aim is to foster a 21st-century approach to policing and collaborate with sister oversight agencies nationwide.

At the time of reporting, the Dallas police had not reviewed the report and refrained from commenting on specific data.

Nevertheless, the report's findings serve as a stark reminder of the urgency to address racial disparities in low-level marijuana arrests. It also underscores the pressing need for prompt action to foster a more equitable and impartial approach to law enforcement in the city.

Related News

Marijuana Decriminalization On Hold In Texas, Marijuana And Guns Saga Continues & More Pot Regulations

San Antonio Votes Against Pot Decriminalization, Border Patrol Workers Should Avoid CBD & More Cannabis Regs

Texas Update: This City Seeks To Decriminalize Cannabis Possession, Legalize Weed

Photo: Courtesy Of Daniel Halseth On Unsplash