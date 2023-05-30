Marijuana Decriminalization On Hold In Texas, Marijuana And Guns Saga Continues & More Pot Regulations

Texas Senate Takes No Action On Marijuana Bills, Kills Legalization Push As Session Ends

The legislative session in Texas came to a close on Monday. Senate members didn't consider House-passed measures to decriminalize marijuana, streamline expungements and allow doctors to recommend medical cannabis instead of opioids to patients with chronic pain caused by a myriad of conditions prior to Monday, which officially killed the push to enact the policy change, reported Marijuana Moment.

House Bill 218 from Rep. Joe Moody (D) would have reduced penalties for possession of cannabis and cannabis concentrates. Possession of up to one ounce of marijuana would have been considered a Class C misdemeanor imposing no jail time and a maximum fine of $500.

HB 1805 from Rep. Stephanie Klick (R) would have allowed those with chronic pain to treat it with medical cannabis instead of opioids.

Leverage Tax Benefits: Illinois Bill To Support Marijuana Businesses Heads To Gov. Desk As It Advances Through Legislature

On Saturday, Illinois legislators in both chambers green-lighted a spending plan containing provisions that allow properly licensed marijuana firms to capitalize on certain state tax deductions which, up to now, they have been disqualified from utilizing according to IRS policy 280E, reported Marijuana Moment.

The bill is now heading to the Gov. J.B. Pritzker's (D) desk for consideration.

NORML Legal Committee Speaks Up For Cannabis Consumers Facing Federal Gun Ban

The National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) submitted an 'amicus curiae' brief to the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in a case seeking to secure the Second Amendment rights of people who are lawfully prescribed medical marijuana in their respective states.

The Appellants in Cooper v Garland are contesting the constitutionality of 18 U.S. Code § 922(g). This federal statute prohibits medical cannabis users from exercising the rights provided to them under the Second Amendment, namely the right to bear arms.

Flroida-based plaintiffs argue that medical marijuana patients should not be solely debarred from firearms possession due to their decision to use medical cannabis.

Former Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried was initially behind the case. Moreover, she was appointed to the Board of Directors of NORML recently.

California's Marijuana Tax Dollars Benefit Communities: Grant Programs Awarded Over $50 Million

Meanwhile, in California, officials have set aside $50 million in marijuana tax-funded community reinvestment grants to support 31 local health divisions and non-profit organizations, which assist with economic and social progress in communities greatly affected by the war on drugs, reported Marijuana Moment.

Some of the organizations that will receive funds allocated by the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) are:

Goodwill of the San Francisco Bay

Los Angeles Conservation Corps

County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health

Uncommon Law

Monterey County Health Department

Pro Bono Project Silicon Valley

The following grant solicitation is expected in August, GO-Biz said.

Rhode Island Activists Urge Senators To Seek More Clarity On Cannabis Board Appointees

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has recently appointed three experts to the Cannabis Control Commission to be responsible for regulation, licensing and control of the medical and recreational cannabis markets in the state.

Now some social justice advocates are urging members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to rigorously question the nominees - Kimberly Aher, Rep. Robert Jacquard (D) and personal injury attorney Layi Oduyingbo – before giving the green light, reported Rhode Island Current.

"The Rhode Island Cannabis Justice Coalition is here to remind state officials that the work to construct a cannabis industry that is just, equitable, and centered around the communities most impacted by the war on drugs did not stop there," Daniel Denvir, a spokesman for the group of advocates said last week.

