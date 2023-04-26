'Monumental': Texas House Passes Cannabis Decriminalization Bill, Penalty Reduction And Expungement

Texas’s House of Representatives passed a bill to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of cannabis on Wednesday in a voice vote. The bill still requires a second reading, which is a formality, before heading to the Senate for further consideration, reported local media.

House Bill 3652, filed by Rep. Joe Moody, a Democrat from El Paso, will allow adults over 21 to use, possess and transport up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis. The bill would also allow people to cultivate up to 12 cannabis plants on their property.

The legislation facilitates an expungement process for those with criminal records for the possession of up to two ounces.

“I am excited to see our priority legislation continuing to move forward in the Texas legislature. The House’s support for reducing marijuana penalties is heartening. But we still have more work to do in the Senate,” said James Jax, executive director of Texas NORML. “I encourage my fellow Texans to reach out to their Senators and urge them to support this bill. Texas leads the nation in marijuana-related arrests. Passage of this legislation will end this dubious distinction.”

Monumental

Jesse Williams, a local cannabis advocate and deputy director of the Texas Cannabis Collective said that while it is unlikely the bill will get the nod from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), especially based on remarks he’s made in the past, Wednesday's House approval is still monumental. “But having a hearing in committee for it is monumental as a step for Texas, especially as it will give Texans a chance to show they have a taste for more change in Texas cannabis law,” Williams said.

The legislation reduces the penalties for other marijuana offenses like the possession of one to two ounces of weed to a Class B misdemeanor, not subject to arrest. Possession of between two and four ounces would be reduced to a Class A misdemeanor.

An Important Move Regardless Of How It Ends Up

“I think what is important is that at least the public sees that somewhere in the Capitol of Texas, there are elected officials ready to have the discussion of whole-plant cannabis legalization and what that may look like,” said Daryoush Austin Zamhariri, creator and editor of the Fort Worth-based Texas Cannabis Collective news site.

Photo: Pete Alexopoulos for Unsplash