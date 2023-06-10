Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Concert Documentary Hits Theaters Nationwide

If you missed Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts on April 29-30 at the Hollywood Bowl, don’t fret...the documentary of the entire concert is opening nationwide this weekend.

“Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90″ hits movie theaters on Sunday, June 11, with encores on June 13-14. The film recap features Willie’s performances with an array of outstanding guests including the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, Snoop Dogg, Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, the Lumineers, George Strait, Billy Strings, and so many more, as well as Willie's sons Lukas and Micah.

With a career spanning seven decades, Willie Nelson is widely recognized as one of the greatest and most influential artists in the history of popular music.

“Nelson is everyone’s favorite musical uncle. With his two long braids and penchant for the pot smoke, he’s put a smile on likely everyone’s face on earth at least once,” says American Songwriter.

Willie Says Cannabis Saved His Life

“Well, it not only saved my life, it probably saved some other people’s lives too because before I smoked marijuana, I was drinking a lot,” Nelson shared with several media outlets.

Still Working Hard

This year alone Willie won two Grammy Awards, published “My Life: It's a Long Story,” and released a new album "I Don’t Know A Thing About Love," which pays tribute to friend and songwriter Harlan Howard, who died in 2002. Willie is also among this year's nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

And Still Moving Around The Country

Willie is still headlining iconic festivals, including Farm Aid, July 4th Picnic, and his Outlaw Music Festival Tour that runs throughout the summer. Naturally, all stops on the 2023 tours will celebrate Nelson’s life and legacy in his milestone 90th birthday year.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Willie said. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

Photo: Twitter