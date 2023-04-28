Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Bash: World Class Artists And Fans Will Celebrate With Marijuana, Music & More

“Nelson is everyone’s favorite musical uncle. With his two long braids and penchant for the pot smoke, he’s put a smile on likely everyone’s face on earth at least once,” says American Songwriter.

And he’s about to spread those smiles to an even broader audience as he shares his 90th birthday this weekend with the world in a two-day extravaganza at the Hollywood Bowl where hundreds of thousands of fans and over 50 star-studded entertainers will help Willie Nelson ease his much-beloved self into his ninth decade.

Who’ll Be There?

Helen Mirren, Woody Harrelson, Chelsea Handler, Snoop Dogg, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson, Gabriel Iglesias, Norah Jones, Dave Matthews, Cheryl Crowe, The Chicks, Neil Young, Ziggy Marley, Tom Jones…OMG, the list goes on!

Each evening is expected to last at least four hours with experiences varying from night to night, though one thing will not change: weed consumption, and lots of it.

In his famous cannabis quote, Willy said it best: “I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug. Marijuana is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that God is wrong?” Amen.

Still A Force Of Nature

At 90, Nelson continues to be a musical force. He was nominated for four Grammys earlier this year and a multi-part documentary called “Willie Nelson & Family,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

This past March, he released his latest album, "I Don’t Know A Thing About Love," which pays tribute to friend and songwriter Harlan Howard, who died in 2002. By some counts, it’s Nelson’s 150th album though he admitted in an interview with AARP that can’t name them all!

Why, Or Should We Say How Is He Still Touring?

"Working is really good for me, no matter what kind of show it is," Nelson told AARP in mid-April. "The fact that I’ll be there for two days with a lot of my good friends coming out…saying hello and singing with me makes it a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to it."

Willie Shares How He Feels About Turing 90

"Norman Lear, a good friend of mine, turned 100 not long ago, and I told him, ‘I’ve been telling everybody it's just a number. Am I right?' And he said, 'Yeah, it’s just a number.'"

Asked if he's ever considered retiring from the road, Nelson said, “I retire after every tour. But I’m always ready to go back again. I like the bus. I have everything I need on the bus.”

Happy Birthday, Willie!

Photo: Poster for Birthday Concert