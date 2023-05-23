Weed Rules For Recruits In Nevada, No More Searches Based On Pot Smell In MD And More Cannabis Reg Updates

New Push To Extend Deadline For Cannabis Retail Applicants In Illinois

A measure giving retail applicants permission to open recreational cannabis dispensaries an additional year to secure locations for their stores and acquire funds before receiving final approval to open was filed recently, reported Crain's Chicago Business.

As the General Assembly's spring session is poised to wrap up, the two new provisions address a July 22 extended deadline that the first group of licensees under the state law had to find locations for their stores in order to operate.

Nevada Regulators Set To Make Marijuana Rules Less Strict For Police Recruits

Regulators in Nevada are suggesting revisions to the state's hiring policy. They want to make previous cannabis possession convictions for amounts that are now legal no longer an obstacle to those applying for police jobs, reported Marijuana Moment.

The Nevada Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission submitted the proposed change following a recent vote to continue the rulemaking process for potential reform. The commission aims to add language to the state law to make an exception for those with "marijuana convictions for use or possession that would not be prosecutable under the law as of January 1, 2023."

Another Ohio City Joins Movement To Decriminalize Marijuana

In Ohio, yet another city is pushing to decriminalize recreational marijuana, joining a number of others, reported Marijuana Moment. The reform measure was approved in a 15-8 vote earlier this month during the primary election.

Activists from NORML Appalachia of Ohio and the Sensible Movement Coalition are behind the movement to enact the cannabis policy change. In the meantime, cannabis legalization advocates from the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (CTRMLA) are working on placing a statewide recreational legalization initiative on the ballot.

Maryland Gov. Makes Searching Based On Marijuana Odor Illegal Without Signature

A bill proposed by Del. Charlotte Crutchfield, which prevents police from searching someone solely based on possession or odor of marijuana, became law in Maryland without Gov. Wes Moore's (D) signature, reported Maryland Daily Record.

The Senate passed the bill last month with an amendment and the House passed it in a 101-36 vote before the end of the legislative session.

The bill also seeks to reduce the fine for public cannabis consumption from $250 to $50 while restricting police from searching certain areas of a car or vehicle during impaired driving investigations.

New Push To Legalize Marijuana In New Hampshire

New Hampshire House Commerce Committee is hearing last-minute attempts at legalizing marijuana, reported New Hampshire Public Radio.

The news comes on the heels of the state Senate's approval to form a study commission to explore various models for adult-use marijuana legalization and Gov. Chris Sununu's recent indication that he would be open to signing legislation allowing the sale of cannabis products in state-run retail outlets, following regulations similar to those governing alcohol.

Under the proposal from Rep. John Hunt (R), the New Hampshire Liquor Commission would be responsible for regulating and selling cannabis, mainly based on plan state legislators looked into in the previous year.

It would also permit adults to possess a maximum of 4 ounces (113.4 grams) of marijuana or 20 grams of concentrated cannabis products, such as hashish and vape cartridges.

Massachusetts Regulators Cancel Pilot Marijuana Café Plans

On Monday, regulators in Massachusetts decided to rethink their strategy for launching social consumption locations - sometimes called cannabis cafes - that were approved by way of a 2016 referendum to allow recreational marijuana, reported Boston Business Journal.

The Cannabis Control Commission gave up on a pilot program for businesses in twelve cities permitting people to use pot products on the property as it would be "both burdensome and expensive." Instead, they will focus on creating rules and regulations concerning social consumption along with licensing laws for such facilities.

Navigating Cannabis Laws? Minnesota's New Website Is Here To Help

Following the Minnesota Senate's approval of a 300-page cannabis legalization bill this past weekend – which is now pending Gov. Tim Walz's (D) approval – the state's Office of Cannabis Management has launched its website, which sheds more light on everything from what's in the legislation to how to start a cannabis business, reported KARE 11.

The website currently provides six distinct categories of information. Among them, "For Adult Consumers" and "For the General Public" detail Aug. 1 as the day Minnesota residents can legally possess and consume cannabis-related items, with allowances mentioned.

