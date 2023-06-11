Psychedelics On ESPN: Documentary Looks At Psychedelic Treatments For Athletes

This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission

Feeling empowered by the growing public support and diminishing social stigma, a steady stream of celebrities are opening up about mental health and the positive effects of psychedelics on their lives. And an increasing number of mainstream organizations are now covering psychedelics.

ESPN is the latest to join the movement, with “Peace of Mind”, a new ESPN E60 documentary looking at athletes using psychedelics for healing.

ESPN followed a small group of retired professional athletes as they participated in an intensive psilocybin retreat in Jamaica (where psilocybin treatment is legal). The documentary shows how many of these athletes came out of the treatment with positive results they haven’t felt in years.

See the trailer below.

E60 Peace of Mind Trailer 042223 from ESPN Press Room on Vimeo.