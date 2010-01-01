Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Benzinga Contributor

Can Psychedelic Therapy Enhance Quality Of Life In Seniors?
Can Psychedelic Therapy Enhance Quality Of Life In Seniors?
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
The Psychedelic Shift: Advocates&#39; Role In Reshaping Societal Views And Policies
The Psychedelic Shift: Advocates' Role In Reshaping Societal Views And Policies
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
How Can America Unlock $28 Billion In New Taxes? Benefits Await From Psychedelics Legalization
How Can America Unlock $28 Billion In New Taxes? Benefits Await From Psychedelics Legalization
This article was originally published on Microdose and appeared here with permission.
Psychedelic Journeys 2.0: How Virtual Reality Is Revolutionizing Therapy
Psychedelic Journeys 2.0: How Virtual Reality Is Revolutionizing Therapy
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
Psychedelic Revival: How Ancient Rituals Influence Modern Healing
Psychedelic Revival: How Ancient Rituals Influence Modern Healing
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
Psychedelics To Treat Addiction? How Substances Like Ibogaine Are Changing The Game
Psychedelics To Treat Addiction? How Substances Like Ibogaine Are Changing The Game
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission
Legal Psychedelics: Which Compounds Will Be Approved Next? MDMA, LSD Or Something Else?
Legal Psychedelics: Which Compounds Will Be Approved Next? MDMA, LSD Or Something Else?
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
The Road To Legal Psychedelics: Is Cannabis A Good Comparison?
The Road To Legal Psychedelics: Is Cannabis A Good Comparison?
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
Psychedelics Use Linked To Decreased Alcohol, Cocaine And Antidepressant Use, New Study Shows
Psychedelics Use Linked To Decreased Alcohol, Cocaine And Antidepressant Use, New Study Shows
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. A new study shows that psychedelic use was associated with a decreased use of other drugs and substances.
Psychedelics On ESPN: Documentary Looks At Psychedelic Treatments For Athletes
Psychedelics On ESPN: Documentary Looks At Psychedelic Treatments For Athletes
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission
Depression Treatment Breakthrough: The Return Of LSD In Modern Medicine
Depression Treatment Breakthrough: The Return Of LSD In Modern Medicine
This article was originally published on Microdose Psychedelic Insights and appears here with permission.
What Is LSD? A Look At The Research
What Is LSD? A Look At The Research
This article was originally published on Microdose Psychedelic Insights and appears here with permission
Is Psychedelic Capitalism A Necessary &#39;Evil&#39; For Healing Millions? The Controversial Intersection Of Profit And Psychedelics
Is Psychedelic Capitalism A Necessary 'Evil' For Healing Millions? The Controversial Intersection Of Profit And Psychedelics
This article by James Hallifax was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. In certain psychedelic circles, it’s in vogue to criticize and dismiss any elements of the psychedelic renaissance that intersect with capitalism.
Now That Australia Has Legalized Psychedelics, Are The US And Canada Next?
Now That Australia Has Legalized Psychedelics, Are The US And Canada Next?
This article by James Hallifax was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
The Microbiome And Psychedelics: It&#39;s Not All In Your Head
The Microbiome And Psychedelics: It's Not All In Your Head
This article by Patrick McConnell was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
Top 3 Psychedelic Storylines To Watch In 2023
Top 3 Psychedelic Storylines To Watch In 2023
This article by James Hallifax was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
Tripping Without The Trip: Non-Hallucinogenic Psychedelics
Tripping Without The Trip: Non-Hallucinogenic Psychedelics
This article by Emma Stone was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. Do non-hallucinogenic psychedelic experiences give the same therapeutic advantages as mind-blowing psychedelic trips?
Predicting Responses To Psychedelics &amp; Creating A Roadmap For Psychedelic Journeys: What To Know
Predicting Responses To Psychedelics & Creating A Roadmap For Psychedelic Journeys: What To Know
This article by Patrick McConnell was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
Can LSD Make You Smarter? New Study Shows Positive Results
Can LSD Make You Smarter? New Study Shows Positive Results
This article by Emma Stone was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.
What Do Biden&#39;s Cannabis Pardons Mean For Psychedelics? Can This Huge Cultural Shift In America Lead To Legalization?
What Do Biden's Cannabis Pardons Mean For Psychedelics? Can This Huge Cultural Shift In America Lead To Legalization?
This article by Partick McConnell was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved