Former Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson & Rob Sims Visit Their Cannabis Company In Niles Michigan

Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and his former teammate and business partner Rob Sims paid a visit to their cannabis company in Niles, Michigan.

Johnson said setting up shop in a place like Niles was no coincidence.

"Niles made so much sense because of the location. We knew where Indiana was with their legislation and we knew where Chicago was as well,” he said.

Primitiv’s vision is to positively impact the global cannabis industry, changing stigmas and stereotypes by educating people about the plant’s benefits while producing innovative products that help people and athletes optimize their wellness through plant-based medicine.

Football Injuries

Both Johnson and Sims suffered from the long-term effects of the physical and mental punishment sustained during their playing careers.

Johnson, who retired in 2015 as a 6-time Pro-Bowler, says he wants to get involved in the Niles community beyond a cannabis business.

The company’s name, Primitiv is based on the idea that plants have been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years.

“I’ve long been an advocate of cannabis as a holistic way to help my body recover from the trauma it faced each day on the gridiron and knew there were many other ways to unleash the power of this plant into our daily lives,” said Johnson. “Primitiv Performance was designed to showcase these non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids by showcasing them in a way that is familiar to people already incorporating a rehydration drink mix or topical cream into their daily lives, all while further educating consumers about the power of this plant.”

Primitiv is also expanding beyond the Michigan border with a new opening in Boston.

Photo courtesy of Primitiv