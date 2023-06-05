Legal Weed Delivery In NY Will Boom This Summer, New Stores In Canada And Five States

Cannabis Delivery In New York

Doobie, a national cannabis delivery service recently teamed up with Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store (USQTA) to expand

delivery across New York's five boroughs and the Hamptons.

Paul Yau, USQTA CEO and co-founder said the partnership with Doobie would allow the expansion of Union Square's retail trade zone. "Whether New Yorkers move to the beach or stay here at home, they will be able to purchase their favorite USQTA products wherever they are in the Metro Area," Yau said.

This partnership comes on the heels of the opening of Long Island's first licensed cannabis delivery service. Osbert Orduna officially opened his cannabis business in May. Known as The Cannabis Place, it will deliver right to Long Islanders' doors, reported News12 Long Island. Requirements include prior uploading of a photo ID on the company's website as proof of age - 21 or older.

New Cannabis Stores In Five States And Canada

Verano Expands In Florida

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF kicked off cannabis sales at its new MÜV Miami Kendall on Friday, June 2.

This is the company's 68th Florida dispensary and 129th nationwide. Located at 9711 SW 77th Avenue, the store offers signature Verano Reserve, MÜV, Savvy and Sweet Supply flower, Encore edibles and a variety of extracts and concentrates.

Insa Boosts Massachusetts Retail Footprint

Insa's newest dispensary and first location on the South Shore of Massachusetts is on Stockwell Drive in Avon.

Patients with medical licenses can now enjoy South Shore's new store and its product offering, including high-quality flower, hand-crafted chocolate bars, truffles and drops, vapes, concentrates and more.

Bloom Montana Opens Cannabis Store In Whitefish

Bloom Montana announced the grand opening of its 24th dispensary in Whitefish at 333 Baker Ave that will serve both medical and recreational consumers.

The Windy City Gets Another Marijuana Shop

As of Sunday, Chicagoans have another place to buy cannabis. West Town's first pot shop, OKAY Cannabis is at 1914 W. Chicago Ave, reported Block Club Chicago.

Located in the vicinity of West Town Bakery and Roots Pizza, the shop is owned by Scott Weiner and Greg Mohr, co-founders of the Fifty/50 group, which operates West Town Bakery and Roots Pizza among other local restaurants.

Mississauga's New Shop Opens, Thanks to Pop's Cannabis

Pop's Cannabis Co. is opening a store in Ontario, Canada. The company noted that its retail location is Mississauga's first legal shop store, some five years post-legalization.

Located in Clarkson Crossing at 960 Southdown Rd Unit C7, the store offers everything from dried flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vapes and topicals to accessories.

Simultaneously, Pop's announced the opening of a second location in Mississauga, in Applewood Hills Plaza at 1125 Bloor St. E, Suite 13.

Cannabis Dispensary In Guadalupe City CA Gets The Green Light

In California, members of the Guadalupe City Council voted to allow Element 7, a cannabis dispensary chain with shops in eight cities across the state, to open a new retail location in the city during a recent public hearing, reported Santa Maria Sun.

The new dispensary will be located at an existing 2,500-square-foot building at 859 Guadalupe St.

