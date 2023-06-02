Online Marijuana Shopping Now A Reality In Colorado After Governor's Approval

On Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis approved a bill that permits online sales of marijuana in the state.
The legislation, proposed by state Reps William Lindstedt, Said Sharbini and Robert Rodriguez eliminates the prohibition on internet cannabis sales and introduces regulations to facilitate online commerce.
While customers over 21 will still need to physically collect their purchased products from the retailer, they can now browse and electronically order cannabis in advance.
The bill also mandates age verification and the provision of digital warning materials to customers during the online purchase process.
Supporters say the move will reduce the risk of theft associated with cash transactions in the industry.
