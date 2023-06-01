Viral Mexican Musician Peso Pluma Visits LA Cannabis Grow Facility Amid Launch Of Chart-Topping Song With Bizarrap

This Wednesday bore witness to a sonic spectacle as the official music video for “PESO PLUMA || BZRP Music Sessions #55” was unveiled, a single presented by the dynamic duo of Bizarrap and Peso Pluma. Demonstrating a unique blend of creative synergy, Peso Pluma’s unrivaled vocals intertwine seamlessly with the electrifying energy and distinctive style of acclaimed Argentine producer, Bizarrap. As anticipated, the track promptly garnered a plethora of streams across digital platforms, securing its status as an immediate hit.

See also: After His Appearance On Fallon, Everyone Is Wondering Who's Bizarrap, The Argentine Producer: Here's The Lowdown

Already boasting a luminous musical career with hits such as “Ella Baila Sola” and appearances on renowned shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Peso Pluma’s momentum only heightened with his debut on BZRP Music Sessions #55.

But the story doesn't end there.

Peso Pluma, Bizarrap, And Cannabis? How Does It All Fit Together?

Adding an unexpected twist after the Bizarrap release, Peso Pluma intrigued his followers by sharing a snapshot of his visit to the headquarters of Jungle Boys, a prominent group of cannabis producers based in Los Angeles, reported El Planteo, the most-read cannabis news source in the Spanish-speaking world. This bold move further underscored Peso Pluma's intimate connection with cannabis, a plant that has a significant role in both his personal life and artistic creativity.

Despite the controversy that has followed Peso Pluma, especially concerning his relationship with cannabis, his popularity continues to surge. In April 2023, he and Natanael Cano consumed marijuana during a live broadcast, an act that sparked critique due to their young audience. However, far from tarnishing his reputation, this event seemed to only enhance his cult status in the digital music scene.

The link between Peso Pluma and marijuana is tangible in his music. His EP “Sembrando,” released on April 20th, known worldwide as the day of marijuana, delves into psychedelic rhythms, trap and tumbados corridos, demonstrating his artistic versatility and creativity. The music video for his leading single, "Sembrando," vividly illustrates his affection for the plant and his knack for storytelling.

In a recent interview with Karina Hernandez for her channel "Famous Interviews," Peso Pluma spoke openly about marijuana and its relation to his music. He shared the inspiration behind "Sembrando."

In his words, “it's a song that I mainly wanted to give as a surprise gift, on this 4/20, which was International Marijuana Day. That's what the song is about."

When asked if he had faced censorship due to the song's theme, Peso Pluma acknowledged that the content could be intense for some, but clarified that his goal is not to incite anyone to smoke or consume drugs. Rather, the artist aims to express his perspective and reflect the daily lives of others.

“Yes, it might be explicit, it might be strong for some people, but it's what people like. The forbidden, what can't be said… We are not inciting people to smoke, to consume drugs, to do anything. It's simply how we narrate our point of view and how we depict the daily life of other people. Consider that Peso Pluma is a renowned brand and people know who they are commissioning to make a corrido, they know it is quality."

These statements shed light on Peso Pluma's intimate and artistic relationship with marijuana. His music not only reflects his personal viewpoint but also mirrors the reality of many others. By addressing these subjects in an authentic and uncensored manner, Peso Pluma is reshaping the perception of marijuana in popular culture and contemporary music.

Peso Pluma And The Jungle Boys

Peso Pluma’s recent visit to the Jungle Boys' facilities offers a captivating insight into high-quality cannabis production. This experience further cements his place as one of the most intriguing and genuine voices in contemporary music.

Jungle Boys, a collective of over 100 cultivators led by Iván Vanorwick, has carved out a name in the cannabis industry due to their dedication and perseverance. Driven by his father’s cancer diagnosis, Iván has defied legal restrictions and personal obstacles to produce the best possible marijuana, establishing one of the most respected dispensaries in California, Toluca Lake Collective (TLC).

Peso Pluma’s meteoric rise in music shares a surprising parallel with Jungle Boys’ ascension in the cannabis industry. As Jungle Boys have revolutionized the cannabis market with their unwavering focus on quality, Peso Pluma is making his mark on music with his daring fusion of rhythms and lyrics. Together, they are transforming the perception of their respective cultures, opening up new avenues for a new generation.

Photos: Instagram

Lee en español: