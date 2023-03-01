GOP-Led Medical Marijuana Bill Gets Green-Light In North Carolina Senate

A measure that would legalize medical cannabis in North Carolina was granted initial approval on Tuesday by the members of the state Senate, reported Marijuana Moment.

State Bill 3 from Sen. Bill Rabon (R) was passed in a 36-10 vote and is now pending third reading passage on Wednesday before going before House members.

The legislation got the first green light this session from the Senate Judiciary Committee prior to being approved by the Senate Finance Committee and Rules and Operations Committee members last week.

Co-sponsored by Sens. Michael Lee (R) and Paul Lowe (D), the bill is expected to have even more bipartisan support, unlike a previous push to legalize the plant.

In June last year, the state Senate approved the NC Compassionate Care Act with bipartisan support in a 35-10 vote. The bill, also co-sponsored by Rabon, sought to allow cannabis with higher levels of THC to treat debilitating conditions such as cancer and PTSD. However, North Carolina House Republicans decided not to legalize medical cannabis later that month.

While hopes are high that the legislation will legalize medical marijuana (MMJ), Rabon made it clear that recreational cannabis use will remain off-limits.

"The purpose of the bill is to allow for tightly regulated use of medical cannabis, only by those with debilitating illnesses," Rabon said Tuesday. "... The recreational sale or use of marijuana remains, under this legislation, illegal."

Photo: Courtesy of Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash